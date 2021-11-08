Motorola Edge X to be released soon with Snapdragon 898, executive reveals

The executive also pointed out that the cell phone will be “infinitely powerful” and that people should be “full of expectations”.

Now, according to the general manager of mobile business at Lenovo China, the new smartphone with Snapdragon 898 should be called Motorola Edge X .

Apparently, the rumors are correct and Motorola really should be one of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon 898 processor in their smartphones. Information started circulating in the last week.

As much as the name and even a small teaser have already been released, Motorola declined to go into more details about the future smartphone. So, we still don’t know the other technical specifications.

Anyway, Edge X is the natural successor to Edge S, which is the current flagship of Motorola.

It’s somewhat unusual to call a Snapdragon 870 phone that, but we haven’t seen a true flagship of the Lenovo-owned brand since the H1 2020, when the Motorola Edge Plus was released with the Snapdragon 865.

For now, the official release date remains uncertain, but rumors indicate that Edge X could hit the market soon after Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line releases.