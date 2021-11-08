MP from Minas to investigate action of police officers who immobilized women in Itabira | Brazil

reproduction Video of the woman being immobilized with a knee to the neck went viral on social media

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais will investigate the conduct of military police officers who immobilized a woman with a child in her arms. The case happened last Friday (5), in the municipality of Itabira and had repercussions on social networks.

The Attorney General Jarbas Soares Junior stated, in a publication on social networks, that the MP has “the functional duty to investigate” the attitudes of the PM’s. He also guaranteed that investigations will be made into the case.

The mayor of Itabira, Marco Antônio Lage (PSB), also spoke on social networks and stated that the actions of the PM’s need to be investigated “with speed and rigor”.

Military police officers from Itabira, in the interior of Minas Gerais, were caught violently approaching a woman in the center of the city. Despite holding a baby in her arms and having another child beside her, she was knocked down and immobilized by one of the agents, who placed a knee on her neck.

The boy tried to defend the woman, but was pushed away by the second policeman. Witnesses passing by the scene also tried to intervene, without success. One of them managed to catch the baby so that he would not get hurt when the woman was already immobilized.

To the UOL portal, Lieutenant Colonel Santiago, a spokesman for the corporation, said that a man who was accompanying the woman had criminal notes for bodily injury. In a statement, police said the couple was arrested for illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition, and that the man had four .32 caliber ammunition.