Multishow Award cancels voting and Marília Mendonça is “Singer of the Year”

After voting was canceled this Sunday, 7th Marília Mendonça and the “singer of the year” of 2021 Multishow Award. The ad was prompted by a wave of social media appeal. Fans of artists who competed for the title also got involved to pay tribute, crowning Marília the great highlight of the musical event. The requests were granted and the official communiqué, published on Multishow’s Instagram, came out at the end of this afternoon.

“In a gesture of love, respect and sorority, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza [que foi ao velório da cantora, no ginásio Goiânia Arena] joined the Multishow family and fans from all over Brazil to pay homage to the unforgettable Patroa.”, he informs.

Marília died last Friday afternoon, 5, victim of a plane crash, which took another four on board. His early loss, at age 26, has been a huge impact on music, fans, friends and family. Artist was also at the peak of his career. In addition to being heard more in a new Spotify Brazil record, it was about to launch new partnerships, with the Mexican Dulce María, and alongside friends and country singers Maiara & Maraísa, a duo with which he would share the stages on a world tour.

The feminejo’s legacy from Goiás blew even further. A message from the CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud, published on the Saturday of the singer’s wake, expanded the repercussion of Marília’s talent, already recognized in Brazil.

“Marília Mendonça was a promising young singer/songwriter and voice of a new generation of country music in Brazil. She will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live through her music. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time,” reaffirmed Abud in a note on the official profile of Latin Grammy on twitter.

Marília was nominated for the first time at this award a year after the release of “Marília Mendonça (Live)“, revealed in 2016 and with which he went to fame. He competed in the category “Best Sertaneja Music Album”. The victory, however, despite the success of this work in Brazil, came only in 2019, with the album “Everywhere“, unfolded into a larger project, passing through the country’s capitals with free concerts, including Fortaleza.

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

About the subject

Podcast Life & Art

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural themes. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker platforms. Check out the podcast by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags