Multishow ends voting and anticipates Marília Mendonça as singer of the year· TV News

Multishow announced that it had closed voting for one of the categories of the Multishow 2021 Award and defined Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), who died in a plane crash, as the singer of the year. This Sunday (7), the Globo channel explained that it took the decision to pay tribute to the artist.

“‘You’ve become homesick here at home’ and we couldn’t thank you differently for all that your power represents for Brazilian music. Marília Mendonça is our Singer of the Year and voting in this category for the Multishow 2021 Award is cancelled,” he said the net.

“This tribute comes from fans all over Brazil — not only from Marília, but also from other great singers in the country — which includes the Multishow Family and the other four incredible artists who competed for the award,” says the statement.

The other competitors in the category were Anitta, Iza, Ivete Sangalo and Luísa Sonza, who gave up the award out of respect for their colleague. The awards ceremony will take place on December 8th.

“Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Iza and Luísa Sonza had the same gesture of respect, love and sorority and joined all of us to elect the eternal Mistress. Marília Mendonça will be remembered at the Multishow Award ceremony for her brilliant and unforgettable legacy. We will continue here listening and applauding your talent and your story”, ends the note.

Before voting ended, the artists even campaigned for fans to vote for Marília Mendonça.

Check out the Multishow message below: