Murilo Huff cries at “Fantástico” when he recalls his last conversation with Marília Mendonça: “It seems like he was saying goodbye”; watch

Brazil continues with a heavy heart after the loss of Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash last Friday (5). Murilo Huff, the singer’s ex-boyfriend, could not contain his emotion when talking about the artist in an interview with “Fantástico“, shown this Sunday (7). The musicians, who had been separated for just two months, spent nearly four years together and had a son, Léo, who will turn two in December.

“Léo is fine, thank God. He is with Marília’s mother (Mrs. Ruth). He is too small to understand, there will come a time when she will miss her mother, but at least this pain we are feeling, I don’t think he will. He will miss you. Thank God he’s too small to understand”, evaluated Murilo, in tears.

Moved, the singer also spoke a little about the partnership and good relationship he had with his ex-girlfriend. “It had been a very short time since we were together… but the relationship was always very good. We always respected each other a lot. We never stopped talking, especially after Léo. I always respected Marília a lot as a mother and she always respected me as a father”, he emphasized, who gave details about the last conversation he had with Mendonça before his departure.

“The last message she sent me was the day it happened (the accident). He (Leo) I was going to my mother’s house and she asked me to take care of him, to keep an eye on him because he had been vaccinated. Looks like she was saying goodbye”, he lamented, sobbing. “She was an amazing mother, very much in love with him. Léo happened in our life very suddenly, but we received him very well. She was always amazing, she was a big mother, son and boyfriend”, declared.

And the praise didn’t stop there. “She was an amazing girlfriend, threw me up there all the time. Marilia was very intense, she loved too much. She was a genius. You were always way ahead of her time. Wherever she put her hand, she changed people’s lives, and I don’t talk financially, no. Be it with a word, with advice, a little push… it changed everyone’s life”, Murilo stated that, despite the separation, he remained very close to Marília.

Huff even classified the reason for the breakup as something silly and pointed out that, if both were still together, he would probably also be inside the aircraft of the tragedy. “We were not together anymore for about two months. It was right after we came back from a trip and it was for such a stupid reason… Today, analyzing everything that happened, if we were together, I would be there on the plane, because I didn’t have a show… I would definitely be accompanying Marília”, evaluated.

Finally, the countryman said that he faces the journey of a solo father with regret and courage, stressing that he will always tell his son about the brilliant person who was his mother. “It won’t be easy, but it has to be strong. I will make a point of telling him (Leo) every day how much she (Marília) is loved throughout Brazil and how much she was an exceptional mother, daughter and woman. He’s a little piece of her that stayed here”, ended.

Watch the full interview: