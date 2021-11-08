Murilo Huff gets emotional when talking about the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘She was incredible’ | Fantastic

Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça and father of her son, Leo, spoke about the singer’s death in an exclusive interview with Fantastic . The countryman spoke, in the late afternoon of this Sunday (7), with the reporter Ana Carolina Raimundi and was moved when talking about the farewell.

“Léo is fine, thank God. Now he’s with her mother. Thank God he’s too little to understand. There will come a time when he’ll miss her, but at least this pain we’re feeling, I dont think hell miss it. Hell miss it.”

Asked how long it had been since the two had been together, Murilo revealed that only about two months ago: “It was right after we came back from our trip. And, like that, it was for such a stupid thing, it was for such a stupid reason … Today, analyzing everything that happened, if we were together, I would be there too, on the plane. Because I didn’t have a concert this weekend and she was returning to the shows, in the best phase of her life, super happy with the projects. I would definitely be following her, with absolute certainty”.

During the interview, Murilo told how the two met, talked about their relationship and did not spare praise for the ex:

“Mom, son, boyfriend. Everything! She was amazing, she always threw me up there.”

Huff revealed that the last time he spoke with the singer was on the day of the accident: “She sent a message like that, asking me to take care of him [Léo], keep an eye out, because he had been vaccinated. Looks like he was saying goodbye.” Check out the full interview in the video above.

