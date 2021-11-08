Murilo Huff vents about the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘I could be on that plane’





Murilo Huff spoke for the first time about the death of Marília Mendonça in an interview with “Fantástico” last Sunday night (7).

Extremely moved, the countryman recalled the four years of relationship with the singer and said that if they were together, he could be on the plane that suffered the accident.

“It’s been a very short time since we were together anymore, but the relationship was always very good. Every time we had some kind of friction, we had to get away as a couple, but we always respected each other a lot. We never stopped talking, especially after Léo. I always respected her a lot as a mother and she always respected me a lot as a father above all else,” she revealed.

The singer recalled the breakup with Marília, right after a trip to Mexico. “It was for such a stupid reason… And, looking now, if we were together I would be with her on that plane. I had no show, I would definitely be there with her,” he said.

Murilo still fondly recalled the moment they met. “We met when she recorded a composition of mine. I sent a direct [mensagem privada] for her when she went to do a show in Anápolis, a city near Goiânia. I sent asking to go to the show, to see the guys singing the song and she was super receptive to me, she received me in the dressing room. After that I was just with her and she was just with me, but the request for a relationship happened a year and a half later. But from the beginning we had a very strong connection,” he said.

Together for almost four years, Murilo and Marília had Léo, the little one will be 2 years old in December.