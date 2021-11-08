Simaria, who is paired with Simone Mendes, caused controversy by talking about the death of Marília Mendonça, by participating live in the It’s from Home, gives Globe, this Saturday (6), but decided to ignore the criticisms.

Until the day in question, she had not made any publication in honor of her colleague, but hours after her participation in the program, in the late afternoon, she published a photo beside her and declared herself.

“My heart is in pieces with Marilia’s early departure. Brazil loses a brilliant artist, with a unique voice, who won everyone over with her meteoric and unique trajectory”, shot.

“Your departure leaves a hole, an emptiness. I still can’t believe you’re gone physically, but your songs and joy will be eternal in our memory. Rest in peace and may God comfort the hearts of all family members, fans and friends of those involved in this accident”, he continued.

“Nobody will suffer alone, everyone will suffer. #Grief”, completed the singer, who was accused of being “self-centered” for using her time on the TV show to talk more about herself than about her relationship with her friend.

“I never left my house without praying, without asking God to take us to places in peace. I would go inside the plane listening to praise, because that was the way I felt safe. Every time I get on the plane I make this request: may God put his hands under the plane”, commented the singer, who is in Spain, and participated through videoconferencing.

Simaria still said: “Simone and I never got on a plane that we didn’t know where it came from. This was always a criterion we had with the team. I was very worried when I had to take planes I didn’t know”.

“Our team was always very careful with this. When my intuition hit me and said ‘no it’s going’, I held the wave and said: I’m not going. The lack of fidelity with us is what causes certain things as well. We have to be careful, we have to ask for this prevention. I always had favorite drivers, with whom my sister and I felt safe“, she completed.

The singer, however, received criticism on Twitter. “I love Simaria but this interview was very ‘???’. Basically blaming Marília for not having prayed or checked the origin of the plane”, said an internet user.

“The interview is about Marília Mendonça and Simaria’s egocentricity only talks about her. What a ridiculous woman”, vented another.

Check out:

my God that horrible interview of Simaria on the globe… the woman transformed a tragedy about >her< and the “difficulties” of HER life. and even said that she never got on a plane of "doubtful origin" horrible. horrible. — mari (@urreakyles) November 6, 2021

Sorry fans, but what an unnecessary interview this Simaria is. She put on glasses that were bigger than her face and went to the TV to talk about herself, to blame the victim, that was so clueless. #ÉDeHome pic.twitter.com/dxEnHzq1zD — Leandro Lopes 📺 (@CriticodeTV) November 6, 2021

By God, who took Susana vieira and simaria in this program??#AtHome pic.twitter.com/uQoaJrxa4r — Rafael ⚡ (@rafaoliv00) November 6, 2021

Sorocaba is clearly reflective, shaken and perplexed by Simaria’s statements. Defending the memory of Marília Mendonça as it should be defended, with lucidity. #AtHome — an isa (@isaisaeisa) November 6, 2021

Simaria’s glasses are just a detail close to her ego… Thankfully, Sorocaba understood that it’s about Marília, her talent and power! #ÉDeHome pic.twitter.com/5EhLW9goQ4 — Michel (@MichelPedrosoo) November 6, 2021

The glasses are the least, the worst thing about this interview with Simaria is the enormous ego of only talking about herself in a tribute to Marília, and she also left the implication that Marília was not careful or RELIGIOUS enough to be protected #AtHome — Lili Queiroz (@LiliQueirz1) November 6, 2021