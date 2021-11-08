Napoli debuts shirt in honor of Maradona, but only draws with Verona | italian football

Napoli remains the leader of the Italian Championship, but now has the dryer on until the end of this Sunday. Luciano Spalletti’s team was 1-1 with Hellas Verona, at home, and did not lose the lead because Milan drew the derby with Inter. The match marked the debut of the shirt in honor of the idol Diego Maradona.
The Azzurri’s special uniform has a huge image of the Argentine’s fingerprint and the star’s face stamped on it. The shirt has three different colors. Napoli will use it in their three Italian games in November, a month that marks the one-year anniversary of the death of the greatest player in the club’s history.
Belgian Mertens regrets a lost chance in Napoli’s draw with Verona, who scored his debut in a jersey in honor of Maradona — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters
On the field, the visitors opened the scoreboard early on. On minute 12, Barák crossed from the right, Giovanni Simeone anticipated the defenders and managed a light touch with his left leg to beat Ospina. The tie came shortly after. At 18, Fabian Ruiz sent Di Lorenzo on the right side of the area, and the full-back hit a nice cross kick: 1 to 1.
Napoli suffered from a lack of creativity and failed to turn around in the second stage. Submitted 16 times, but the only time he hit the opponent’s goal was in his own goal. In the final minutes, Verona still had two players sent off, both with two yellow cards: the Italian-Brazilian Daniel Bessa, ex-Goiás, at 42, and Nikola Kalinic, in the last minute. But there was no time to take advantage.
Napoli now have 32 points from 12 rounds, with 10 wins and two draws at the Italian. Milan have the same score, but lag behind on goal difference. Verona is 10th with 16 points.
The next round is just after the FIFA Date. The two teams return to the field on November 21: Napoli visit Inter in Milan, and Verona host Empoli.
Insigne in action in Napoli’s draw with Verona — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters