Na’Vi wins G2 and is undefeated champion of PGL Major Stockholm 2021

THE Natus Vincere won the G2 per two The 0 and became the great champion of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Not only that, she is the only major champion of the year. What’s more, she is the first undefeated champion of the biggest CS:GO competition. Want even more? Have more… Simple and company took home the biggest award in the Major’s history, in other words, $1 million – about BRL 5.54 million at the current dollar rate. All this, in the biggest simultaneous audience record of the sport, with more than 2 million people watching around the world. Sunday, November 7, 2021, the day one of Counter-Strike’s biggest stories was written.

The clash

ancient

The first map was chosen by G2, but who came out ahead was Na’vi in ​​3-0, as a counter-terrorist. After that, NiKo and company returned well to the game and started a very balanced duel against Na’Vi. At the end of the stage, the minimum advantage of 8 to 7 was for S1mple’s team.

In the second stage, it was G2’s turn to beat the pistol and the anti-echo and take the lead in 9-8 and 10-9. Afterwards, Natus Vincere started to dominate the duel, S1mple and B1T lost their balance and so the match continued until the end, in the victory of 16-11 for the CIS team.

nuke

Nuke started with a certain balance between the teams, who exchanged points until 5 to 4, in favor of G2. Soon after, taking advantage of the strength of the counter-terrorist side, the G2 itself began to control the duel well, did very well in defense and needed a few bombsite retakes to have the advantage of 10 to 5.

After doubling the opponents’ points, Europe’s representatives went even further and distanced even more, at 14 to 7. When the end seemed inevitable, Natus Vincere showed that they would not give up, won several key moments even at the disadvantage and, heroically, sought an almost impossible 15-15 draw.

The third map didn’t come with an extension, but at least two were needed to finish the duel. In the first one, Na’Vi was close to taking the best, but hit the post. In the second, S1mple’s team didn’t let it go, did their homework and closed the score 22-19, in addition to 2-0 in the series.

