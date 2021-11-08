Nelio breaks Dolores’ heart after a kiss; learn how· TV news

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) won’t have the courage to face Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to be with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Loose, the boy will break the housewife’s heart by revealing that they cannot be together. “You’re going to have to tell him that you don’t want to have any more classes with me,” the lawyer will demand in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

He will only find the courage to steal a kiss from the girl, leagues away from the court of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello). The villain, by the way, will practically beg to take a horn by allowing the woman to accompany his main assistant on a business trip.

Nélio will be in charge of overseeing all the steps taken by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), who will embark for the Recôncavo Baiano when he finds frauds in the ledgers on Eudoro’s (José Dumont) farm. He, however, will only have eyes for Dolores.

Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will finally open up about his feelings before kissing her, but will lose a few nights’ sleep for fear of Tonico discovering the double betrayal. “Can we talk?” the boy will ask in the scenes that will be shown next Saturday (13).

“Better to forget, isn’t it?”, the young woman will say, already resigned to her own destiny. “Yes. But we need to stay away from each other. You will have to tell your husband that you no longer want to take classes with me”, will demand the deputy’s right-hand man.

Dolores and Nélio on the six o’clock soap opera

“And he listens to me? You’d better, I mean, you talk to him. Tell him I’m too dumb, that there’s no use in class”, will return the character of Daphne Bozaski. “I’m not going to be able to say something like that,” protests Nélio, who will almost not be able to resist the temptation to kiss her again.

“I have to go home,” will interrupt Dolores, heartbroken, fearful of getting involved in a forbidden romance in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

