Netflix will have to make their games available in the iOS App Store, not in their own app.

This because Apple prevents third-party apps from acting as a hub for games , which has become a bone of contention also in cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia. Cloud gaming services can only get around this by offering their games through a web app.

Earlier this month, Netflix officially entered the gaming market by launching a gaming service for Android devices. The iOS version will officially be available soon, but its system should be different, according to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter who brings inside Apple information. Per company policy, Netflix may not make games available through your app.

According to Gurman’s newsletter, Netflix will circumvent Apple’s rules by putting its games on the App Store. This means that games cannot be downloaded or played from the Netflix app — you will only be able to launch them from there. On Android, there’s a dedicated game guide in the Netflix app, although each is also downloaded individually from the Play Store.

“Apple will need to change its rules or grant an exemption to Netflix,” says Gurman. “That leaves the ultimate success of the Netflix service in the hands of Apple, a long-time partner but also a growing rival.”

While this setup is fine, it’s not ideal for a gaming service that wants to pull all the foundations together. Users should be able to download and play games from within the service itself. That’s why Gurman predicts that Netflix will eventually bring its games to the cloud. If or when Netflix decides to do this, it’s not clear what will happen to the service on iOS.

And you, what did you think of this Apple policy? Have you tried Netflix games? Leave your impressions!