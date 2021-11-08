New Honda City to be launched in Brazil at the end of the month | Cars

Disclosure The first teaser of the new generation of Honda City for Brazil, where it will remain for a while as the brand’s only sedan

THE Honda

confirms that the next generation of city

will be shown to the public in a virtual event on November 23rd. The model will be presented in hatchback and sedan versions – and to whet the public’s curiosity, Honda has published two teasers for the new model.

The main question regarding the launch of the new Honda City

it was about the schedule adopted by the manufacturer. Apparently by the publication of the teasers, the model will be launched in hatch and sedan versions at the same time. The strategy marks Honda’s entry into the disputed segment of compact hatchbacks, where City will have to face VW Polo

, Chevrolet Onix

and Fiat Argo

The launch also marks the end of one of the most outdated models in its category. Honda City needed an urgent renovation as it lacked basic safety features such as stability and traction control.







The new generation of Honda City will be produced in Itirapina (SP), and no longer in Sumaré (SP), where the model has been manufactured since 2009. The expectation is that it will be released with an update of the 1.5 aspirated engine

of the current model, with changes to be more economical and deliver more agility.

The changes in Honda’s strategy are not few and continue with the end of Fit

in Brazil, a model that became very sophisticated in the new generation, which would make its price prohibitive in the Brazilian market.

The Honda City hatch will take the place of Fit in Brazil, becoming the most affordable model of the brand in the country. It’s the civic

will be imported from 2022. Probably, the first version to arrive should be the sports Si .