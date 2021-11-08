New Hyundai Crete Available to PCD Public; see prices

About two months ago, Hyundai released the old Crete Action in direct sales to the PCD public. Since then, it was highly expected that the new generation of SUV, which debuted in Brazil in October, would enter the category. Now, since October 29, the South Korean automaker has released the new crete compact with IPI exemption for the public.

Among the versions available for the modality are the Comfort and Limited. That is, the versions Platinum and Ultimate are left out, even for the price, which exceeds the ceiling of BRL 140 thousand, changed in July this year.

To learn more about delivery, the Car Journal found out about the availability and deadlines of the new Crete for PCD at Hyundai stores. In São Paulo, at the Consolação branch, and in Belo Horizonte, in the Nova Suiça district, the period was 60 to 90 days. In stores in Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, vehicle delivery can take up to 180 days.

Vagner Aquino/Estadão

Discounts of up to R$ 8 thousand

According to the price list of Hyundai, the Crete in the version Comfort TGDI has a discount of R$7,442. In other words, from R$113,000, the model costs R$106,438. Already in the version Limited TGDI, the discount is even greater, reaching R$ 8,325. Thus, the version goes from R$ 127 thousand to R$ 118,965.

It is worth saying that the Crete Action is also available and has a cheaper price. However, with the recent increase in prices, there has already been a change in value. Thus, the SUV that leaves for R$ 88,368 with the exemption for PCD, is now around R$ 90,891. The full market price is R$100,990. Check out:

Action 1.6: From R$100,990.00 to R$90,891.00 Comfort TGDI: From R$113,790.00 to R$106,348.13 Limited TGDI: From R$127,290.00 to R$118,965.23

End of IPI and IPVA for PCD?

In July, the law No. 14,183, which, among other measures, raises the ceiling for exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for PCD cars. In addition to the increase in the ceiling for the benefit, the new law decreases from four to three years the period for changing the vehicle purchased with discounts.

However, the law is in danger of coming to an end. In theory, the benefit ends on December 31, 2021. However, to get around, there is another proposal to postpone the validity of the IPI exemption until 2026. But, so far, nothing is certain.