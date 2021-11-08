‘New right has become a channel of protest against governments and politics,’ says Argentine historian Pablo Stefanoni

This year, Argentine historian, journalist and writer Pablo Stefanoni launched a book that seeks to answer a provocative question: “Has rebellion turned to the right?” Now living in Madrid, Stefanoni continues to study a movement that, he says, acts “on a fertile ground for darker forces at a time when large sectors of the population are experiencing a wave of pessimism”.

What differences do you see between the Latin American and European right?

I think they all belong to an anti-progressive movement, and that’s why bridges between them end up being built. In some respects they are similar, in others they are not. But they all have an aversion to progressivism and are part of a culture war, not just a political one. Each of these rights was built with its own characteristics. Some of its leaders are outsiders, such as deputy candidate Javier Milei in Argentina. Others, like José Antonio Kast, in Chile, have a strong historical root, in this case Pinochetismo.

Milei is a kind of anarchist who is very attractive to young people. He always spoke more about economics, but when he entered politics he adopted speeches from that global right, by Bolsonaro, Trump, he began to speak against communism, to question climate change, to say that it was an invention of socialism. In Latin America, unlike Europe, the rights have some characteristic elements, including their link, or not, with dictatorships. Also the question of the existence, in the past, of subversive movements in their countries. Where there have been guerrillas, rights are tougher.

Argentine historian Pablo Stefanoni, author of the book ‘A rebeldia became right-wing?’ Photo: Sebastián Freire / Publicity

Many have a strict stand against immigration…

Kast, unlike Milei, has a speech of order, which comes at a time of crisis in Chile. The candidate says that Chile has not woken up, as leftist movements say, but that it is living a nightmare. Support for Kast is a reaction from a sector of the Chilean population, in a country that is going through a process of change that is still very uncertain. As part of this orderly speech, Kast speaks against immigration, trying to get closer to Chileans who feel threatened from an economic and security point of view by immigrants.

Milei is different. As he looks for votes in popular neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, where many immigrants live, he is careful what he says. In 2017, he said that the problem was not immigration, but the welfare state. I would say Milei has a lot of differences from Kast and others. He claims to be part of an anarcho-capitalist tradition. About gay marriage, he says he is against every marriage, because it is against the State’s interference in people’s lives. Milei is also critical when he speaks of military and security forces: he speaks of repressive state forces. Kast, Bolsonaro and the Colombian right are clearer in their positions, promising order. Milei is still from an urban tribe, of young libertarians, who appeared at a moment of great anger in Argentine society.

But are they both part of a global movement?

Yes, they are part of this cultural anti-progressism, which we also see in Hungary, Poland, Spain with Vox. But between everyone there are differences. Some are more religious, others defend a secular state.

Is the flag of freedom used by everyone?

Yes, this banner of freedom is strengthened by the pandemic. Historically, the rights used the banner of freedom to oppose communism. With the pandemic, freedom took on other meanings, as opposed to restrictions on movement imposed by the States. In Madrid, for example, the Popular Party won with this speech. It is pandemic libertarianism, a space in which rights can grow, driven by conspiracy theories. All share a discourse about the supposed dictatorship of progressivism, which would control the world. All have reactivated an anti-communist discourse that seems absurd but is increasingly used. The dilemma for them is between communism and freedom. There is also an obsession with the Forum of São Paulo, which was just a forum used to link left movements on the continent, and today it practically does not exist.





In your book, you wonder if rebellion is on the right today…

Rights today use more transgressive forms than those that used traditional rights. Vox feminists, for example, say they are the real feminists. These rights captured the frustration of a time and became channels of protest against governments and ways of doing politics. It is clear that when they become government, they face many difficulties to govern. They kicked the bucket and disputed with the left the channeling of the crisis that causes uncertainty about the future. In the past, the left was the one who offered a future, a promise of emancipation. This was broken, and in this rupture these rights began to promise utopias related to a past of greatness. They promise to close borders, they preach the idea that there was a moment of glory and that after it came decay.

What risks do they pose?

The biggest risk is that they break established democratic consensus and make room for feelings such as racism and homophobia. They lead to more reactionary views of the world. In Europe, these tensions are taking place in the heart of the European Union, in Poland and Hungary. At a time when large sectors of the population are experiencing a wave of pessimism, they are acting in fertile ground for the emergence of darker forces. They open space for ways of thinking about society that we imagine were out of date, precisely thanks to democratic consensus. These rights erode democracy from within.

How is the left in this panorama?

The revolutionary left lost strength and progressivism could not change things. Lost its mystique. Neither the PT, the Movement to Bolivian Socialism nor Chavismo have much to say today about a project to transform their societies. In this context, rebellion became right-wing. Because these rights offer a channel for nonconforming people, who today do not feel represented by the left. These rights connect with the humblest, most popular sectors. They arrive where the left used to go, while the left concentrates on cultural battles that are correct, but in this way it has lost its connection with the hard material world, where the right circulates more easily.