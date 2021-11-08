New stock exchange schedule, October IPCA, precatório PEC: what to monitor this week

(shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The week will be busy for investors in the coming days, and as of next Monday (8), with the end of daylight saving time in the United States, B3 will have new trading hours. The stock market keeps opening at 10:00 am, but the session extends for another hour, until 6:00 pm. The after market is suspended, with the exception of stock option exercise days.

On the domestic agenda, the highlight is the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for October, on Wednesday (10). “After the Central Bank reinforces its concern with current inflation and expectations, the IPCA should show that inflation remained under pressure in October”, points out Bradesco.

Itaú projects high of 1.04% per month, taking the rate in 12 months to 10.44% (compared to 10.25% in September). The reading is likely to be pressured by administered prices, notably gasoline and LPG, the bank’s economists say. Among free prices, they expect significant increases in industrial items (especially in the transport group, with higher prices for clothes, ethanol and used and new vehicles), food at home (chicken, vegetables) and services (such as rent, airline tickets) and food outside the home). Also important, core inflation measures are likely to remain under pressure on this reading, they believe.

In addition, the October IGP-DI will be released on Monday (8). “We projected an increase of 1.25% per month, taking the annual rate to 20.54% (from 23.43% in September). The data will be impacted mainly by wholesale prices, mainly fuels, given the recent readjustments in the prices of gasoline, diesel and LPG and iron ore”, points out Itaú.

In economic activity, the highlights will be September data for retail sales on Thursday (11) and data for the services sector on Friday (12). Regarding retail sales, Itaú expects a 0.5% drop compared to the previous month, with projection of negative numbers across all segments. In relation to revenue from the service sector, the expectation is for a gain of 0.3% compared to the previous month.

On Thursday, IBGE also releases the update of the systematic survey of agricultural production (LSPA) for 2021, as well as its first projections for the 2022 harvests. Before that, on Monday, the automotive production data of Anfavea for October will be released.

In Brasília, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/21) is still on the radar. The market will closely monitor the new vote on the text in the Chamber of Deputies scheduled for Tuesday (9), after a tight approval in the first round. “It is important to emphasize that the proposal changes the rules for the spending ceiling, making room for more spending in 2022 and reducing fiscal credibility”, highlights Itaú.

The balance sheet season for the 3rd quarter continues in full force in the coming days, with more than 100 results expected in the week.

Among the main highlights, Monday marks the release of the results of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3). On Tuesday, pay attention to the numbers of the petrochemical Braskem (BRKM5), which has stood out as one of the biggest increases in the Ibovespa in 2021. The following day, the protein companies JBS (JBSS3) and BRF (BRFS3) will present their numbers, as well as Oi’s data (OIBR3) will be revealed.

The week will also feature the release of the balance sheets of companies with large exposure to e-commerce, such as Via (VIIA3) also on Wednesday, with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Americanas (AMER3) presenting the performance between July and September the following day . Also on Thursday, B3 (B3SA3) and IRB (IRBR3) will release their results.

On Friday, education company Cogna (COGN3), concessionaire CCR (CCRO3) and energy company Cosan (CSAN3) are among the companies that will reveal their numbers for the period.

During the week on the external agenda, pay attention to inflation data from the US and China.

On Tuesday, in the United States, investors will monitor the PPI index, with the change in wholesale prices in October.

The following day, the reading of the American CPI index, which measures consumer inflation, will be known. “The result should be closely monitored by investors, as a possible surprise may influence the pace of the withdrawal of stimulus announced by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank)”, points out Safra.

On Tuesday night, China will publish the producer and consumer price indices for October. Safra recalls that in September Chinese inflation was more contained than projected.

In Europe, the ZEW research center will show its November reading of its German economic perception indicator on Tuesday. On Thursday, pay attention to the first reading of the UK GDP in the 3rd quarter. The following day, the industrial production in the euro zone during the month of September will be known.

