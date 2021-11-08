Who has never posted something and then realized it was better to keep quiet? Thinking about this, a new function arrives in WhatsApp that will make it easier to deal with regret.

The app works on a resource for publishing status called “undo”, “Undo” in free translation from English to Portuguese.

This is a function that will allow you to quickly delete an update in the status, noted by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

New WhatsApp function arrives that will make it easier to deal with regret

“You can now delete an update from status for everyone, but thanks to the undo feature, WhatsApp is making deletion faster,” explains WABetaInfo.

The portal also posted a first-hand screenshot of the app that better details how the feature will work, which will make it easier to deal with regret.

Note in the screenshot that when deleting/undoing an update of status, the user does not need to follow any step by step. Everything is done instantly.

More information

For now, the function undo is only available for WhatsApp Beta, which allows users to access features before the official release.

To be beta on Android, you need to search Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta”. On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed.

If you’re one of them, it’s worth checking out the Play Store and on App Store if the downloads are up to date. As this is an early stage feature, it will only be released to everyone after all the tests and corrections of bugs.

See too: