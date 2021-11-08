New withdrawal of PIS salary allowance only in 2022: Who will be entitled?

Share Tweet Share Share Email



New withdrawal of the PIS salary allowance only in 2022: Who will be entitled? Workers entitled to the benefit can receive up to R$1,100; Cashier has a telephone to inform who is entitled.

The deadline for withdrawing the salary bonus of the 2020-2021 calendar.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for the PIS, BRL 214 million of the allowance for the year 2019 were still forgotten in the coffers, which corresponds to 327.6 thousand benefits that had not yet been paid. Considering the corresponding year amounts, R$1.2 billion has not yet been withdrawn.

Those who are entitled and do not make the withdrawal until this Wednesday, will only be able to receive the benefit again from January 2022. The calendar will still be defined by Codefat.

The worker who does not withdraw the benefit on time can still do so for a period of five years. If you do not redeem the money, it goes back to the FAT (Worker’s Support Fund) safe.

Understand how the salary bonus works:

1) Who is entitled to the allowance?

The salary bonus is paid to workers from private companies registered in the Social Integration Program (PIS) for at least five years or workers from public companies registered in the Civil Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP), also for at least five years, that meet all of the following requirements:

• Have worked paid for a legal entity for at least 30 consecutive days or not, in the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance;

• Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages during the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance; ePUBLICITY

• That the data has been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais or E-social).

2) How do I know if I’m entitled? Do you have a number I can call?

Yes. It is possible to call the Caixa ao Cidadão Service on 0800 726 0207 – option 2 – option 2.

This number allows you to be informed whether you are entitled to the withdrawal or not. And if you’re not, you’ll also find out why.

You can also find out if you have the right through the Caixa Trabalhador application or on the website: https://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial.

3) Who is not entitled to this benefit?

They are not entitled to the salary bonus:

– the domestic servants

– rural workers employed by an individual,

– urban workers employed by an individual

– and workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity.

4) If I am eligible, will I receive the minimum wage: R$ 1,100?

Not always. The calculation of the benefit amount corresponds to the number of months worked in the base year multiplied by 1/12 of the minimum wage in effect on the payment date.

Example. Those who worked all year receive R$1,100. Those who worked only one month receive 1/12 of the minimum wage (R$92).

A period of service equal to or greater than 15 days in a month will count as a full month.

5) When is the allowance paid?

The PIS/Pasep payment schedule is defined by Codefat. The payment schedule for PIS 2020/2021, base year 2019, started in July last year for those born in July and those born in June could only withdraw from February 2021. The next schedule will be opened again to from January 2022.

6) What happens if I don’t get my salary bonus?

The money is available for a period of five years. If you do not withdraw within this period, you will not receive.

7) How do I withdraw the salary bonus?

• With the Citizen’s Card and registered password, it is possible to withdraw at CAIXA ATMs, Lottery stores and the corresponding Caixa Aqui.

• If you do not have the Citizen’s Card, the benefit amount can be received at any CAIXA branch upon presentation of an official identification document.

• The benefit can also be received through direct credit to an individual account with movement and balance: checking account, savings account, Caixa Fácil or Digital Social Savings Account.

• Benefits from previous years can be received at Casas Lotéricas with a password and official identification document with CPF, as long as the password has been registered at an agency and the beneficiary is not in possession of the citizen card.

8) When does the withdrawal of the allowance begin in 2022?

The salary bonus, which was traditionally released from July to June of the following year, will be paid from January to December of each year, based on information provided by employers in the previous year. With this change, the 2022 calendar, base year 2020, will start in January 2022.

9) And if the employer delivered Rais late, what happens?

The payment of the Salary Bonus for workers identified in RAIS after the deadline, delivered by September 30, 2020, were made available from December 2020, according to the annual payment schedule 2020/2021.

But if RAIS was delivered after 09/30/2020, payment will only be made available in the calendar of the following year, 2021/2022.

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal – Source R7















