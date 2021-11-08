Night has change of rings and beating of falsehood; check the summary· TV News

In A Fazenda 13, the pawns made it clear on Sunday (7) that they are willing to exchange alliances and a lot of beating of falsehood. Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla spoke ill of each other behind their backs and raised questions about trust and partnership in the reality series of Record.

Aline called Rico to talk at the dinner table to question Dayane’s behavior. “Can I tell you something? That I found out you weren’t there in the room when I discovered a conversation. I was sitting there in the trunk, we started talking about gambling and such,” began the ex-panicat. “You and who?” asked the ex-On Vacation with Ex.

“Me, Day, Val and Sol[ange Gomes]. Val started arguing with me again, always that stupid subject. But I said: ‘Yeah, not bad, you talk to my face, and people here who talk to my face? At least you don’t do it’. Then Day said: ‘Yeah, but I found out that what you’re doing is because you’re playing'”, reported Leo Lins’ girlfriend.

“[Ela, Day, disse] ‘I walked away from you because I found out you’re playing’. She’s doing this to me now because she’s seeing me as an opponent. Because she couldn’t do what she wanted to do with me, make me think like her, make her manipulate me. So now she’s thinking that my way of being is a game”, completed the artist.

“She’s not thinking, she’s playing to make the audience understand that you’re playing, in spite of yourself,” corrected Rico. “Exactly. That’s why I’m pissed! Then I said: ‘So you judge me when you leave here to judge me for the person I am, but friend, when she tells me I never let her [quieto], I always say what I’m thinking,” argued the ex-Scream in Band.

“But that’s exactly what you’re talking about, she’s playing against me,” concluded Aline. “Oh, she’s very insufferable, I’m not going to lie,” confessed the former MTV. “Yeah, I can see that all the time you go into shock, hitting each other. And that’s not all she’s doing. She arrives at Sol and keeps talking bad about me, she comes to someone else and talks bad about me, she’s doing that,” said the ex-panicat.

“That looks so bad for her, so ugly,” finished Melquiades, who went away to wash the dishes.

Aline x Valentina

Shortly thereafter, Valentina and Solange began to reject the friendly behavior between Sthefane Matos and Rico Melquiades, who exchanged barbs in the program presented by Adriane Galisteu. “Rico went to say what he wanted from her and now she’s there? Hugged, best friend?”, asked the ex-Gugu Bathtub.

“That’s why it starts to make a knot in my head. Because they are very heavy offenses. And, out of nowhere, they’re best friends,” stated the former stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho. “Here now, yesterday you already brought up the subject at the party. You talked about my fall, her fall, I mean, things change as you return from the fields, people get more friendly, right?”, understood the former model.

“Aline is another woman. She speaks, speaks and then hugs everyone,” snapped Valentina, not noticing Aline’s presence, who intervened to get satisfaction. “It’s funny that Rico is doing the same thing,” the ballerina needled. “That’s what we’re talking about,” defended the Italian. “I’m not obligated to have an attitude that you think I have to have,” countered Rico’s friend.

“And I’m not obligated to understand,” Val defined. “You’re not. But it’s funny that she talks normally to Rico and creates a fuss with me,” lamented Aline. “Friend, as we were talking today, I’m exposing my thoughts, and if I take a step back it’s because it bothers me a lot,” explained the ex-SBT.

“And I’m exposing mine too, and I’m going to continue that way, which is what interests me. People try to change me and I have my personality. You’ll complain to Dayane who hugged everyone and resolved yesterday, you will complain to Rico, to Sthefane, not just to me, because then it looks like I’m a target,” argued the ex-panicat.

“I, Valentina, can’t understand if this is a practice, if it’s lack of personality, if it’s weakness,” said the Italian. “But fake I can tell you that I’m not. I know you’re looking for a fight with me, I already understand. But I won’t fall for yours”, finished Aline, turning away.

Then Valentina called Dayane to talk alone and criticize Rico: “He fucked Sthe, they’re best friends now? Then you think, how can I trust someone like that.”

Rich detonates Dayane

Rico Melquiades also went to talk to Valentina, but about Dayane: “Day’s really into it. If you sit down with her any time, she wants to talk about the game. She’s already talked about me, she’s already talked about Aline, she just hasn’t talked to the people anymore from there because they didn’t open up. She sees the evil in everything. Could it be that the evil isn’t in her too?”.

“Day likes to inflame people’s heads so we can fight with people, while she doesn’t fight. I think Day is fake”, completed the participant of On Vacation with the Ex.

Dayane allied with Bill?

In a private conversation in one of the rooms, Dayane took over to Gui Araujo that he wants to make new allies in Record’s rural competition. “Me too”, replied the also ex-On Vacation with the Ex. “You saw that I got away from Aline. Why? She has no opinion”, criticized the ex-Big Brother Italia. “She doesn’t play both sides, she plays neither,” added Anitta’s ex.

