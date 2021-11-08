non-punishment to Ricciardo “surprises”. Masi defends decision

Daniel Ricciardo hit Valtteri Bottas at the beginning of the GP in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

VERSTAPPEN SWALLOWS MERCEDES AT START AND WINS MEXICO CITY F1 GP | Briefing

Right on the first corner of the Mexico City GP, disputed last Sunday (7) and won by Max Verstappen, pole Valtteri Bottas had his race ruined. The Finn was passed by both the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton and, meters later, was touched by Daniel Ricciardo at the turn to turn 1 and spun. Valtteri fell to the back of the pack and had his run all jeopardized. In the end, the driver of car #77 finished only 15th. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he did not understand why the Australian was not punished, while Michael Masi, Formula 1 race director, defended the stewards’ decision.

“Yes, I think the stewards should take a look at that, but at this point…” said a resigned Wolff after the race. “In retrospect, it was surprising that they didn’t assess a punishment,” he complained.

After the accident, both drivers had to return to the pits, which threw them to the back of the grid. Bottas was then stuck right behind Ricciardo, who had enough pace to keep the Mercedes Finn through.

FIA director of evidence, Michael Masi, disagreed with Wollf’s opinion and claimed there was no problem with the way the commissioners handled the incident. The last time two cars touched right after the start, Pierre Gasly was punished for hitting Fernando Alonso at the Turkish GP.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Moment when Bottas runs on the track after being touched by Ricciardo (Photo: Alfredo Estrella/AFP)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

“I don’t think it has a lack of consistency [nas decisões] if you look at things from certain angles,” said Masi. “You need to look at each incident individually. For starters, in Turkey it was wet, here it was dry, completely different settings for the turns. There are many things. But as I said, I didn’t look at the incident very much,” he admitted.

Next, Masi was asked if it would have made a difference if Ricciardo had managed to get around the corner before hitting Bottas and considered the scenario. “It’s a hypothesis,” he acknowledged.

The confusion of the Mexico GP start (Video: Band)

“Looking closely at how close the cars are and where they are compared to each other, there are many different factors that affect this. The view of the stewards was that, on that occasion, it was a race incident in turn 1”, he concluded.

The result was catastrophic for Mercedes’ pretensions in both championships. In the Drivers’ World Championship, Verstappen opened 19 points behind Hamilton. And in Constructors, Red Bull demolished the German team’s lead in the lead to just 1 point.

The next stage of the season is special because it will mark the return of Formula 1 to Brazil after a year of absence. The São Paulo GP happens this week, between November 12th and 14th, with ‘in loco’ coverage of the BIG PRIZE in Interlagos.