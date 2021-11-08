Novel ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ leads Cauã Reymond to reflect on his mother, who was adopted – 11/07/2021 – Illustrated

Playing the role of twin brothers is nothing new for 41-year-old Cauã Reymond, who passed this test with honors in the miniseries “Dois Irmãos”, by Milton Hatoum, five years ago. But the task that awaits him in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Lícia Manzo’s first soap opera for Globo’s nine o’clock series, is another version of this exercise.

In addition to giving life to Christian and Renato, twins separated in childhood and raised under completely different realities, Reymond will pretend to be a third element, when Christian assumes the identity of Renato, presumed dead. Despite this, the author, director and actor maintain that he is not an opportunist without character.

“He makes three faces, the helpless brother, the rich one and the helpless brother who has to pass for the rich brother,” says Manzo. “And what I think is very precise in his work is that he holds everything in his eyes. We see that helpless boy who has a suit, a tie, but has a look imprisoned inside a body that is not his, a little bit relieved to be there, but also wanting to get rid of this farce.”

The melodrama of the time points out that Christian and Christofer’s mother —to be renamed Renato by the adoptive mother—, died. The father of this family, in the interior of Goiás, is unable to raise the children and agrees to give the children up for adoption when a neighbor comments about a wealthy couple in Rio de Janeiro who are looking for a child to call their own.

Elenice, played by Lorena Comparato and, later, Ana Beatriz Nogueira, however, ends up with only one of the boys, when she sees that the other is very sick. There begins the segregation of Christian.

When confronted with the fact that several soap operas have already explored the presence of twins in their plots, Manzo argues that this is not really what interests her. “I don’t believe in repeated plots, I believe in a way of telling. I think authorship comes before the story. For me, it doesn’t matter the exchange [dos gêmeos], is not the plot. Otherwise it would just be ‘A Usurpadora’ anyway,” she says, referring to the Mexican drama.

“What interests me is the repercussion of the facts within the characters, the subjective game. I’m much more interested in the psychological and social layer that this game brings me.”

The author says that she watched a documentary on GloboNews, “Meus 18 Anos”, which features characters forced to leave the shelter where they were abandoned as children, without ever having been adopted. In the group of those who had just reached adulthood, many left with the dream of becoming a doctor, educator or psychologist.

“One question”, suggests the author, is “Is what they want possible?” “I started chasing the character coming out of the shelter, it felt good. But I didn’t have the element of the serial, like ‘he wants to have another life,’ and I thought it was emblematic — as they say we all have a double, someone who is. living elsewhere—if he became obsessed with it. [a história] it’s much more about someone who is stubborn about the life that was stolen from him. There’s another one of his somewhere else, who had everything he didn’t have.”

“In Brazil, opportunities are stolen daily from most of the population, and it is legitimate that many people look to the side with a look of greed”, defends the author.

Both Manzo and Maurício Farias emphasize that Christian does not conspire against his brother. “He doesn’t want that, he’s a semi-accidental criminal,” adds the author, who again emphasizes that she’s not looking for a “novelty” but for “a story that’s true” for her.

If the reader has seen this as a drama of strong paints, get ready for a real-life plot within the soap opera’s own set: it was due to the new production that Cauã Reymond discovered that Denise, the mother he lost two years ago and a half, was adopted.

“It was very forceful for me, in a way, to be within the reality of another story of Lícia Manzo’s brothers. Bringing me to this universe, in many moments, was very hard, because it made me think about my mother’s reality “, said the actor.

“My mother’s sister died of malnutrition, and the family gave her to someone. I found this out through my brother, talking about the soap opera. My mother was handed over from hand to hand until it reached my grandmother.”

Pavel Reymond, 33, Cauã’s brother, will act with him in the images that simulate the meeting of the twins. They will be together for just one chapter. Renato will leave the scene until the third episode, when he will be presumed dead, and Christian instinctively puts himself in the other’s shoes, unable to get out of it anymore. “Life and a series of accidents lead him to this. He has no way of going back”, says Manzo.

The suggestion for the stuntman came from Alinne Moraes, Reymond’s ex-wife and now his romantic partner in the plot, Barbara. The character heads two of the various themes covered in the story – emotional codependency (like a woman who loves too much and only acts according to what her husband will think) and intellectual apartheid (when she will take a script written by someone else as her own).

“Um Lugar ao Sol”, incidentally, is crammed with points of reflection. The issue of social inequality is at the center of the entire story. There is also the female invisibility and menopause, a subject that affects the entire female population held back to discuss the subject in an open way. The focus will come from the character of Andréa Beltrão, who has been married to Maurício Farias for decades.

As a matter of fact, the difficulties of maintaining happiness in a long marriage will also be in the plot, as well as the fat phobia and social inclusion of a young woman with Down syndrome, a syndrome little discussed in fiction, especially in adulthood.

“I am the mother of a special girl, my daughter has a syndrome. She will be 23 in December, I have been living a lot as a special adult, distinct from the child, how he is included in society, how sexuality presents itself, or even autonomy ? Today, there are several very interesting movements to grant independence and autonomy to a special person, such as Juntos, Podemos Morar Alone, a project that trains special people,” he says.

The character, played by digital influencer Samanta Quadrado, 32, will be the daughter of Otávio Müller and Cláudia Mauro in fiction.

Despite so many social flags on the scene, the plot will be streamlined for a soap opera. “Um Lugar ao Sol” will have only 107 chapters, 49 less than the initial forecast and the current average of a nine-to-nine soap opera. Globo justified the cut with allegations about decisions of the new schedule, recalling that the plot went into production in 2019 and had recordings interrupted on two occasions, because of the pandemic, thus occupying the three-year budget.

Manzo, however, celebrates the reduction of the risk of “belly”, a jargon that names that period in which the plot progresses little. A nine o’clock soap opera reserves nearly an hour of content each chapter —discounting breaks—, which is almost twice as much as an episode of a six o’clock soap opera, the track for which she has written her only two soap operas so far, “A Vida da People” and “Seven Lives”. “There are, therefore, 107 hours of scenes. That’s quite a lot,” she says.

The pandemic also required the cast, and especially the protagonist, an unusual concentration to record scenes from a large arc of chapters, which encompassed 30 to 50 episodes, in a non-chronological way. The coming and going of scenes deserved from Cauã Reymond a special mention to the continuators of the serial, who took pains to document each expedient so that the necessary amendments could be made in the final edition, without errors.

“It’s a job that demanded from him, in addition to talent, a lot of competence and concentration”, says Manzo, about Reymond. Farias also praises the actor, “heartthrob”, yes, without any demerit, “beautiful man” and very jealous of the whole acting process.

The cast also includes Andréia Horta, from Juiz de Fora from Minas Gerais who is happy to be able to make her own accent on stage, as well as Marieta Severo, Marco Ricca, Mariana Lima, Denise Fraga, Regina Braga, Gabriel Leone, José de Abreu, Fernando Eiras and Ana Baird, among others.

Daniel Dantas, according to Farias, can be treated as the great villain of the story, although both he and Manzo emphasize the option for a modern dramaturgy, without sacralized good guys or inhuman evil. Both are committed to working to expose the duality of the human being, which takes more work to reach the mass than Manichaeism.

According to Manzo, the work of creating characters necessarily involves the art of presenting the reasons that everyone has for charting their paths. The obsession with throwing lots of written lines in the trash is part of this exercise. “Empty trash is a sign of bad history, I say you have to throw a lot away until you find the spot.”

Director responsible for the longest running series on Brazilian TV —the 2000 version of “A Grande Família”, which lasted 14 years and of which he directed ten—, as well as “Tapas e Beijos” and “Tá no Ar”, created in In partnership with Marcius Melhem and Marcelo Adnet, Farias is making his debut in the artistic direction of soap operas with “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

And she, who also has her share of responsibility in comedy series, having started at Globo for the script for “Sai de Baixo”, says she is proud to say that she laughed in front of the TV when checking the first 30 chapters of the story. Not that there’s the infamous comic core there, far from it. Author and director assume an option for the humor generated from situations.

“There isn’t a character like ‘that’s the funny one.’ the manner of one and the idiosyncrasies of the other, it’s this mixture that often provokes frankly funny things. But I was pleased, because I’m labeled as dramatic,” she says, recalling “A Vida da Gente”, a six o’clock soap opera on who portrayed a character in a coma.

Also due to the pandemic, the telenovela will premiere 100% recorded, being therefore a closed work, which inhibits any adjustments made based on the public’s receptivity. One way to guard against this was to share finished scenes between the author and director, as a final check that there were no edges to trim. Even more when you have a text written for three years, in these times when concepts and preconceptions are reviewed every day.

“Um Lugar ao Sol” debuts this Monday, as part of the rerun of “Empire”, promising an end to Globo’s replay season in its main schedule. Manzo writes with Leonardo Moreira and Rodrigo Castilho in collaboration with Carla Madeira, Cecília Giannetti, Dora Castellar and Marta Goés. The general direction is André Câmara and is directed by Vicente Barcellos, Clara Kutner, João Gomez, Pedro Freire and Maria Clara Abreu. The production is by Andrea Kelly and the genre direction by José Luiz Villamarim.