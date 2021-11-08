Nubank will distribute up to R$225 million for clients to become partners

Nubank enters shares on the São Paulo (B3) and New York (Nyse) stock exchanges, with the participation of thousands of customers who will apparently pay nothing for the small shares of stock papers. For this, fintech will open free quotas to customers, investing something around BRL 180 million to BRL 225 million.

According to Nubank’s official blog, registration to acquire the shares will be open from this Tuesday (11/09) to customers who are interested. However, it is noteworthy that there are some rules for accreditation. Among the standards, the following stand out:

The interested party must be a Nubank customer and be fully active;

The account of the respective customer cannot be blocked for transactions;

Likewise, the client must be on time with the company, with no debts longer than eight days;

You must have done some operation, whether payment or receipt through Nubank within a period of up to 30 days before registering with NuSócios.

fintech will grant BDRs, which are certificates representing shares. These will be subdivided and classified so that there will be Class A and Class B shares. Class A shares entitle holders to one vote at meetings and shareholders.

Class B, on the other hand, cannot be sold and grant owners 20 votes per share. In this context, each BDR is equivalent to 1/6 of a class A share. Holders may trade them only 12 months after the grant. The company justifies that this is a period when customers can learn and improve knowledge about the investment market.

Nubank founder David Vélez will own 86.2% of the class B shares, which represents 75% of the voting power at meetings and automatically makes him the majority shareholder.

Nubank announced last week that it has filed an initial public offering of shares, called an IPO in market parlance and in English. Thus, the protocol was signed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).