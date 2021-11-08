Nueva Germania: Nietzsche’s sister’s failed attempt to create ‘racist utopia’ in Paraguay

Sea Pichel @marpichel

BBC News World

2 hours ago

Credit, Jonathan Kurzwelly

In a city in Paraguay there are street names related to German characters, a Lutheran church, a museum with the history of the place and you can see blond children with blue eyes speaking German.

Nothing extraordinary. Although, perhaps, if I say that these children also speak Spanish and Guarani, and live in a tropical climate in an area known as the birthplace of yerba mate, that will catch their attention.

Welcome to Nueva Germania, a German colony located in the jungle of Paraguay. More than 6,000 people live in it and the main activity is agriculture.

Some of its inhabitants are descendants of the first Germans who arrived at the end of the 19th century to found the colony. Today the Nueva Germania community survives, although the concept that inspired its creation has failed.

an Aryan utopia

To understand Nueva Germania’s origins, we have to recall the growing anti-Semitic climate that swept Europe in the 1870s.

In some circles ideas of racial purity and the creation of settlements outside of Jewish influence were flourishing.

The German composer Richard Wagner, a well-known anti-Semitic, was part of this environment, as were Professor Bernhard Förster and his wife Elisabeth Nietzsche, sister of the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche – but Nietzsche himself was against his sister’s ideology.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Elisabeth Nietzsche

“The idea started with Richard Wagner,” says Polish-German anthropologist Jonatan Kurzwelly, who wrote a thesis on identity in Nueva Germania, to BBC News Mundo (BBC’s Spanish news service).

“It is necessary to understand a little of the European historical context. These were times of rising anti-Semitism, especially in Germany, together with two events: the crash of the Vienna stock market, which caused an economic crisis, and the pogroms in the Russian Empire, the attacks on Jews that caused a great wave of immigration.”

“At that time, at Richard Wagner’s house, Elizabeth Nietzsche met her future husband, Bernhard Förster,” says Kurzwelly.

“And then Wagner supposedly came up with the idea that a New Germania should be built outside Europe, because Europe was already under too much Jewish control.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Richard Wagner

The marriage of Förster and Nietzsche helped shape this idea. And this racist utopia of creating an Aryan community outside Germany materialized — briefly — tens of thousands of kilometers away from Germany.

From Germany to Paraguay

Förster traveled alone in Paraguay between 1883 and 1885. But why that country?

Just over a decade has passed since the end of the Triple Alliance War (1864-1870).

“Paraguay was a totally destroyed country, without economic resources and with a gigantic war debt,” Paraguayan historian and cultural manager Fabián Chamorro tells BBC News Mundo.

Because of this, there was a policy to bring immigrants. Furthermore, in Paraguay there was already a German colony, that of San Bernardino (although it had nothing to do with Förster’s Aryan utopia).

Traveling across the country, Förster chose the location where he wanted to set up his colony: a remote and inaccessible area — in what is now the department of San Pedro — on the banks of the Aguaray River, about 300 km from the capital, Asunción.

Credit, Jonathan Kurzwelly Photo caption, Image of some of the first German settlers who arrived in Nueva Germania

“What we don’t know is why he chose such a hostile place. Only ten years ago it was still difficult to get there,” says Chamorro.

He negotiated with the Paraguayan government and they reached an agreement in which the state ceded the land to Föster. The latter pledged to bring 140 European families in two years. If he managed to immigrate that many families, the land would become the property of the settlers.

Back in Germany, Förster married Elisabeth.

In 1887, the two traveled to Paraguay, along with several other German families, and founded Nueva Germania.

His dream was clear: to create a space where he could put into practice his utopian racist ideas about the superiority of the Aryan race, far from the influence of the Jews, whom he despised.

In some reports, 14 families are said to have arrived, although the data is not easy to verify, says Kurzwelly, citing Daniela Kraus’ doctoral thesis.

“It is necessary to distinguish between the number of families that boarded in Hamburg, the number of families that arrived in Paraguay and those that moved to Nueva Germania”, says the anthropologist.

The problems

However, life in the colony and adapting to the place were not easy, and problems soon began in Nueva Germania.

“This area has a tropical climate and is terribly hot,” says Chamorro.

Credit, Jonathan Kurzwelly Photo caption, Portraits of Elisabeth Nietzsche and Bernhard Förster in the museum dedicated to the history of New Germania

“They found a hostile land, and you just couldn’t grow any kind of food.”

Furthermore, the Paraguayan expert adds, they were not farmers. They had no experience working in the field, but they were people who were also fleeing because of the difficult situation in which they lived in Germany.

In addition, Förster founded the colony far from the capital, although “Elizabeth wanted it closer to Asuncion and San Bernardino,” says Kurzwelly.

And above all, the project had many financial problems.

The couple was the one who managed everything, including the prices of the products that were later sold in the capital, explains the anthropologist. “It was really the couple’s private endeavor.”

In addition, Förster sold land that did not yet belong to him as agreed with the Paraguayan government. But even if the land did not legally belong to him, under the terms of the agreement he had the right to use it in order to form a colony.

“He hoped the land would come to be his,” says Kurzwelly. “I really think they were excited about the dream that thousands and thousands of families would follow them.”

And the settlers’ relationship with the couple deteriorated.

“Förster spent less and less time in the colony and Elisabeth was taking care of the colony’s management more and more.”

The end of the Förster-Nietzsche dream

The news of what was happening in the colony eventually reached Germany, through letters or settlers who returned to the country. In some letters, Förster was accused of being a fraudster.

Credit, Jonathan Kurzwelly

“There are some letters that say, for example, that it was a mistake to go to Nueva Germania,” says Kurzwelly.

Because of this, other Germans did not want to move to Paraguay, and Förster was never able to fulfill his commitment to bring 140 families.

In the end, he moved to San Bernardino, where he died in 1889.

“There are two theories, most people say that he committed suicide, but it is not known for sure. The medical report said that he suffered a heart attack. It is said that the medical report was falsified by Elisabeth, but this cannot be verified .”

Credit, Courtesy Fabián Chamorro Photo caption, Bernhard Förster’s Tomb in San Bernardino, Paraguay

Elisabeth traveled to Germany and, although she returned to Nueva Germania, the settlers no longer accepted her and she settled permanently in her country in 1893 to care for her sick brother.

After the philosopher’s death in 1900, he obtained the rights to his manuscripts and, rejecting public access to the works, edited and distorted them.

She became a defender of National Socialism (Nazism). Adolf Hitler and other Nazi officials attended his funeral in 1935.

After her death, experts reedited Nietzsche’s writings and found Elisabeth’s distorted versions: she forged nearly 30 letters and rewrote several passages.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Adolf Hitler at Elisabeth Nietzsche’s funeral

And that is how this racist Aryan utopia failed.

“Nueva Germania did not fail as a colony, as it continues to exist today. What failed was Förster’s racist dream,” notes Kurzwelly.

“What we must keep in mind is that the racist dream was his, Elisabeth and maybe one or two other families.”

“Others, at that time when there were tidal waves of immigration to the Americas, just wanted to leave and build a new life, and the idea of ​​organizing that immigration was perhaps less important to them.”

New Germania today

The German origins of this location are still visible, thanks “to the four or five original German families that stayed and had children”, says Chamorro.

“Today you can see blond boys speaking Guarani.”

Three languages ​​are spoken in Nueva Germania. Guarani and Spanish, which are the official languages ​​of Paraguay, and German, used by families of German descent.

“The German that is spoken is often mixed with Spanish,” says Jonatan Kurzwelly, who lived for some time in Nueva Germania to do his thesis.

The anthropologist explains that today there are connections with Germany. “Some people have spent time traveling or living in Germany.”

Credit, Courtesy Fabián Chamorro

“There is an agreement with an evangelical community in Germany, which has organized some exchanges between its members.”

There are two strong churches in the region: the Evangelical Lutheran Church (which is related to the German Lutheran Church) and the Catholic.

“Traditionally, this was also the division between Germans and Paraguayans”, says the anthropologist.

As for identity, he says that “some define themselves as Germans, others define themselves as Germans and Paraguayans, and sometimes they have this internal contradiction.”

What no longer exists in Nueva Germania — who died along with Bernhard Förster and his wife Elisabeth Nietzsche — is the racist idea with which the couple conceived the colony, explains Kurzwelly.

“German families live with Paraguayans, sometimes marry, mix.”

“Nueva Germania should not be explained as a racist dream. It was a private dream of two people with very racist ideas who faced the harsh reality of working in the countryside, managing the colony and the dissatisfaction of the colony’s people.”

“A friend of mine said he would like Nueva Germania not to be remembered as the first proto-Nazi attempt, but as the first failed proton-Nazi attempt.”