Nueva Germania: Nietzsche’s sister’s failed attempt to create ‘racist utopia’ in Paraguay

by

  • Sea Pichel @marpichel
  • BBC News World

Entry to Nueva Germania

Credit, Jonathan Kurzwelly

In a city in Paraguay there are street names related to German characters, a Lutheran church, a museum with the history of the place and you can see blond children with blue eyes speaking German.

Nothing extraordinary. Although, perhaps, if I say that these children also speak Spanish and Guarani, and live in a tropical climate in an area known as the birthplace of yerba mate, that will catch their attention.

Welcome to Nueva Germania, a German colony located in the jungle of Paraguay. More than 6,000 people live in it and the main activity is agriculture.

Some of its inhabitants are descendants of the first Germans who arrived at the end of the 19th century to found the colony. Today the Nueva Germania community survives, although the concept that inspired its creation has failed.