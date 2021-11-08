NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs will be twice as fast as the current generation

But they will also consume twice as much energy

At Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 cards with new architecture Ada Lovelace will be released next year (2022) and has the potential to be more than twice as fast as current GeForce RTX 3000 Ampere, but will also consume almost twice as much energy even without overclocking. Precisely because of the high consumption power supply manufacturers are already launching models with the new 12-pin Molex connector, capable of delivering up to 600W.

With the arrival of the new Intel Alder Lake home CPUs bringing the new PCI Express 5.0 bus, one of the main releases of next year will be the video cards compatible with new technology.

Credits: WCcftech

Nvidia will soon debut PCIe 5.0 slots in 2021 with GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but the board still has Ampere architecture, but the new generation Ada Lovelace scheduled for 2022 will supposedly arrive with potential to deliver more than twice the performance of RTX 30-models released so far.



– Continues after advertising –

At least that’s what the profile suggested Greymon 55, which constantly shares information about new AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. That corroborates posting in 2020 by profile @kopite7kimi, with some technical data of the new GPU Nvidia.

Credits: WCcftech

The GeForce RTX 4000 Ada Lovelace has not yet been officially announced, but if the rumors are confirmed, they must be capable of delivering approximately 80 TeraFLOPs (floating point operations per second) with average consumption from 450W to 600W without overclocking, more than double the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 with 37.6 TFLOPs and approximate consumption of 350W.



– Continues after advertising –

Also according to the same rumors, Ada Lovelace AD102 cards with 5nm GPUs will count should have 144 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) and 18432 CUDA cores, while the 8nm Ampere GA102 GPUs feature 84 SM and 10752 CUDA cores. With such a big jump in core count it’s natural that power consumption will go up a lot, and the new connectors 12-pin MOLEX will be essential to ensure stable power and operation of the new models.

THE NVIDIA GTC (GPU Technology Conference) is happening between the 8th (today) and the 11th of November, but as of this writing no official data has been revealed for the new Ada Lovelace AD102 GPUs.

GPU TU102 GA102 AD102 architecture Turing Ampere Ada Lovelace Fabrication TSMC 12nm NFF Samsung 8nm 5nm Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC) 6 7 12 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) 36 42 72 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 72 84 144 CUDA Colors 4608 10752 18432 Theoretical TFLOPs 16.1 37.6 ~80 TFLOPs? flagship SKU RTX 2080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 4090? TGP 250W 350W 450-600W? Release Sep. 2018 Sept. 20 2022 (to be confirmed)

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCcftech