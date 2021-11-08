Obama cites Brazil in speech at COP26 to demand action from governments against climate change | Cop 26

Former US President Barack Obama spoke this Monday morning (8) in Glasgow, Scotland, during the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 26), and criticized the absence of state leaders of the most polluting countries in the world, such as China, Russia and Brazil.

“It was particularly disheartening to see the leaders of two of the world’s biggest emitters, China and Russia, refuse to attend the event, and their national plans reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency – a willingness to maintain the status quo – of part of both countries. This is a shame. We need advanced economies like the US and Europe leading this issue. But we also need China and India, Russia and Indonesia, South Africa and Brazil. We cannot allow anyone on the sidelines,” Obama said.

Brazil is the fifth country that emits the most polluting gases, after, in the order of emissions: USA, China, Russia and India. On the other hand, we have the largest tropical forest on the planet, the Amazon, a powerful carbon sink, but due to accelerated deforestation in the last decade, it already emits more CO2 than it can absorb.

Despite Brazil’s leading role in global climate speeches, President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend COP26, as well as leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Brazil increases incentive to fossil fuels against climate targets

On the eve of COP26, Vice President Hamilton Mourão justified, in a conversation with journalists, the absence of President Bolsonaro at the UN Conference, saying that “everyone is going to throw a stone at him”. (see the statement in the video below)

Mourão, who is the president of the National Council of the Legal Amazon and also did not attend COP26. For the vice president, the Brazilian government is criticized for political, economic and environmental reasons.

During the speech, Obama criticized the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement during Donald Trump’s administration, but recalled that former Republican President George W. Bush was one of the first to initiate internal conversations about greenhouse gas emissions.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat … Nature, physics, science don’t care about your political affiliation,” said the Democrat.

“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about science … it’s about morals, about human dynamics,” he said.

During his speech, Obama also addressed young people and what he called “ordinary people” and highlighted the importance of society in putting pressure on governments, businesses and companies on the urgency of the climate issue. “You [jovens] they are sure to feel frustrated. My generation didn’t do enough,” he concluded.

A Hawaiian native – Obama spent much of his childhood on the island of Honolulu – he highlighted the plight of the islands in the face of global warming and invoked a Hawaiian proverb that he said translates as “unity to move forward”.

The proverb, according to the former US president, is “a reminder that if you want to paddle in a canoe, it’s better that everyone is paddling in the same direction at the same time. Each oar must move in unison; this is the only way to move forward,” he said.

In September, the World Bank warned that 216 million people in six regions of the world – including some 50 million people from the islands and coasts of East Asia and the Pacific – could be forced to move from their countries by 2050 to flee from adverse weather events. Some islands in the Pacific could be swallowed by water within the next decade.

News agencies noted that Obama began his activities on Monday in Glasgow alongside representatives from Fiji, Grenada and the Marshall Islands – nations particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

In addition to Obama, another politician who called attention to the urgent problem of the island territories was a minister from Tuvalu, who recorded a speech for COP 26 from under the sea in protest against the risk of the island disappearing in 10 years.

Representing Brazil in Glasgow, Environment Minister Joaquim Leite presented a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, Leite spoke only in percentages and did not present how much the real reduction in emissions should be. of greenhouse gases already for this decade.

“Today we present a new, more ambitious climate target, going from 43% to 50% by 2030; and a carbon neutral target by 2050, which will be formalized during COP26”, stated Leite.

Despite being presented as “more ambitious”, the target was criticized by environmental entities. A network of 70 civil society organizations, the Climate Observatory says that, without being informed in absolute values ​​what the reduction should be, the result announced at COP26 could be the same as what Brazil already proposed in 2015, in the government of Dilma Rousseff – and not bigger, as the Bolsonaro government claims.

Leite also announced at the COP that Brazil should end illegal deforestation in 2028.