October minimum wage should be R$5.8 thousand, says Dieese

Imagine how a salaried worker, who earns just a minimum wage (R$ 1,100), can you survive without going through a squeeze with your finances? This is the basis of the analysis carried out by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

According to studies by Dieese, the necessary salary for a family formed by two adults and two children to have access to basic products for survival should be R$ 5,800. The research took as reference the October of 2021.

Dieese points out that Brazilians are paying more for the basic basket. Of the 17 cities surveyed by the agency, only one had a slight reduction in the value of the basic food basket. The cities that presented the biggest increases in prices were Vitória – ES (6.00%) and Florianópolis – SC (5.71%).

The other cities, which pull this high index, are Rio de Janeiro – RJ (4.79%), Curitiba – PR (4.75%) and Brasília – DF (4.28%). The city that presented a slight drop in the value of the basket in relation to the previous months was Recife – PE (-0.85%). The final value of the most expensive basic food basket among the cities surveyed was Florianópolis – SC, which cost an average of R$ 700.69.

The other cities that presented the most expensive food baskets were São Paulo – SP R$ 693.79, Porto Alegre – RS R$ 691.08 and Rio de Janeiro – RJ, with an average cost of R$ 673.85. These numbers, compared to October last year, show that in one year the basic basket has increased in all capitals that are within the Dieese assessments.

Brasília, for example, presented a percentage increase of 31.65% in one year. It is from these numbers that Dieese arrives at a calculation that it would be necessary for the worker to have a salary of at least R$ 5,800 in the month of October.

If we consider the other expenses and the growth in the inflation rate, it is noticeable how difficult it is for the Brazilian worker to survive. Based on the value of the most expensive food basket (Florianópolis), the salary for October should be R$5,886.50, which corresponds to 5.35 times the current R$1,100.00.