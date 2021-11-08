Offshore oil platform to become a resort with an amusement park in the middle of the sea

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to transform an offshore oil rig into a massive 150,000 square meter amusement park and resort located on the Persian Gulf

Amazing, but have you ever imagined spending your family vacation on an offshore oil rig? Saudi Arabia has announced plans to convert an oilfield into an oil-inspired “extreme theme park” and luxury resort. The theme park, called The Rig, will have a variety of adventurous activities, such as roller coaster rides, underwater activities, bungee jumping and skydiving.

Discover the oil platform that will become an amusement park and a luxury resort

The offshore platform that will become an amusement park will be financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, which announced the development of the 1.6 million square meter resort, as can be seen in the video above.

The park will have three hotels and 11 restaurants on several connected platforms. Luxury travelers will be able to arrive by helicopter and a 50 berth superyacht marina.

The Kingdom’s latest project aims to “provide a plethora of hospitality offerings, adventures and water sports experiences,” according to a statement from PIF.

The offshore platform is due to open in 2025 and promises to attract tourists from all over the world

“This project is a unique tourist attraction, which should attract tourists from all over the world,” he added.

The theme park is being described as the “world’s first tourist destination inspired by offshore oil platforms”, and is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to reposition Saudi Arabia as one of the main international tourist destinations and diversify its economy.

The platform is expected to open in 2025. The country is determined to reposition itself as an alluring global hotspot that can compete with people like neighboring Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman. The goal is to attract 100 million tourists a year by the end of the decade.

This month, Saudi Arabia opened its first official mixed-gender beach.

The Arab world’s largest economy is trying to lose its reputation as an ultra-conservative nation with complicated administrative procedures and obsolete regulations.

Since becoming the de facto leader in 2017, Prince Mohammed has introduced far-reaching economic and social changes, including allowing women to drive, reopening movie theaters and allowing mixed-gender music concerts and other entertainment options.

Music was banned in public places until 2017, a measure imposed by religious policy, and women were only allowed to drive a year later.

But at the same time, the prince launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression, arresting women activists, clerics and journalists, as well as members of the royal family.