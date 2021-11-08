Oil could cost twice as much without OPEC+, says UAE minister

(Credit: Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — The UAE said oil prices would be even higher today if it weren’t for OPEC+, signaling the group will continue to resist US pressure to ramp up production.

“Fortunately, we have OPEC+,” said the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, during the Africa Oil Week conference in Dubai on Monday. The alliance of 23 countries of the main oil exporters prevented us from having “double or triple the prices, and this is something that we need to value”.

Brent crude is up 62% this year, trading at around $84 a barrel, boosted by the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and reduced OPEC+ production, implemented from the beginning of last year.

OPEC+ is slowing these cuts at a rate of 400,000 barrels a day each month. The US and other consumers such as Japan and India have asked the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Russia and other group members to speed up production growth.

Mazrouei shared the view of Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, saying that the oil market is much calmer than those for natural gas and coal. Gas prices have more than doubled in Europe and Asia this year amid severe shortages, which have pushed up electricity costs and hit economies from China to India.

“If OPEC+ weren’t there, we would see something similar to what happened with gas and coal,” Mazrouei said. “We are working together to balance the market.”

Caution

OPEC+ is likely to remain cautious because the oil market will post a surplus in the first quarter of next year, he said.

This is “due to the slowdown in demand”, he highlighted. There are still Covid outbreaks “in certain countries, so we have to be careful. We have to balance and make sure we are bringing the necessary volumes.”

Still, cartel members can meet in a matter of days if the situation changes and OPEC+ needs to adjust its policy.

“We are a phone call away from each other,” he said. Countries will work to ensure that there is no “a big rise in prices that could weigh on the world economy”.

Mazrouei said OPEC+’s decision last week was unanimous and no member proposed raising daily production by more than 400,000 barrels.

More investment in oil

He attributed rising gas and coal prices to governments discouraging investment in fossil fuels and trying to transition to renewable energy too quickly.

The UAE has pledged to neutralize emissions of gases that warm the planet by 2050, although it continues with a billion-dollar project to increase oil production capacity from 4 million to 5 million barrels a day.

“Oil and gas are needed for us to move more quickly towards the net commitments of 2050 and 2060,” he said. Energy price spikes will become more frequent “if we don’t invest enough”.

