On Domingão, Paula Fernandes cries for Marília and even curses live: ‘F…’ · TV News

Paula Fernandes opened the tributes to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) in Domingão with Huck this Sunday (6). The singer performed Infiel, her colleague’s first hit. Sobbing, she spoke of her admiration for the artist and even swore.

“Time passed, she conquered, she became the cool Marília, the firm and fantastic woman that she always was”, vented Paula. “I lived a betrayal, the worst thing a woman can go through is being betrayed. She was blown away with Infiel. It was time for Marília to encourage me to write what I was feeling. I managed to transform my greatest pain into music,” added the countryman .

After performing, Paula was hugged by Huck and almost couldn’t finish singing. She even talked about her despair when she saw the news about the plane crash on Friday (5).

“When I saw the first image, it’s as if I fell together. We artists know the routine, the logistics are very difficult. We know what she suffers on the road. What happened to her is what I fear most in life “, he said.

We lost a great star, a great artist, who showed all over Brazil that the country has room for all kinds of talent. She composed very well, sang very well, spoke truths that we were sometimes afraid to speak. She has conquered this incredible legion of fans and me too.

Domingão com Huck was entirely dedicated to tributes to Marília Mendonça. Since Friday, Globo has made changes to its grid to highlight the coverage of the singer’s death, even canceling Saturday’s Caldeirão.

Watch the video by Paula Fernandes below: