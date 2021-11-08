On her return to ‘Mais Você’, Ana Maria Braga talks about Marília Mendonça’s ‘shape’ and receives criticism | Television



Ana Maria Braga returns to ‘Mais Você’ with homage to Marília Mendonça, but makes a faux pa when talking about the singer’s ‘shape’ – Reproduction

Ana Maria Braga returns to ‘Mais Você’ as a tribute to Marília Mendonça, but makes a faux pa when talking about the singer’s ‘shape’reproduction

Published 08/11/2021 10:01 | Updated 11/8/2021 10:22 AM

Rio – The presenter Ana Maria Braga, 72, returned to “Mais Você” this Monday with a tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died at 26, victim of a plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, where she would perform , last Friday. Ana Maria had been away from the program since she suffered a fall and hit her head in the kitchen of her home, in São Paulo, on October 24th. On her return, the presenter has already made a faux pas and talked about the “shape” of Marília Mendonça.

The program showed images of Marília’s last concert and Ana commented on the singer’s early death. “Life is really an unexpected thing. We know that life is a breath, we know it’s born but we never know which day it will go away. Today is what counts… She did so much to reach this physical shape, beautiful , with that voice, suddenly, what an irony of fate, who would have thought that he would die five days later (from the last show)”.

This is not the first time the singer’s weight has been mentioned since her death. In “Domingão”, Luciano Huck was also criticized for saying that he received only “half” of Marília, Maiara and Maraisa weeks ago on the program. “Three weeks I was with the three of them on stage. In fact, it was only half of the three on stage, because they were all three skinny,” began the presenter. It is not known whether he was alerted at the electronic point or noticed the faux pas by himself, but he stopped himself and changed the course of his speech. The comment generated revolt on social networks, as did the comment by Ana Maria Braga.

“Ana Maria Braga talking about Marília’s ‘shape’. Globo is worse than Folha de S. Paulo, much worse! Father Fábio de Melo singing infidel, etc. Vultures!”, wrote a person on Twitter, referring to the fact of religious have participated in “Domingão” and have sung Marília’s song on stage.

“Oh, Ana Maria Braga, I didn’t need to talk about Marília’s weight. These people can’t handle it,” complained another person.

fall at home

During the program, Ana Maria also commented on the fall she suffered at her home. Participating in “Mais Você” to reassure fans while she was still on leave, the presenter said that “it was not a simple fall”. The statement reverberated and Ana explained what she meant.

“I come back feeling my chest tight, like the rest of Brazil, because of this premature loss. Since Friday my heart stopped… I took a few days to recover (from the fall). I said it wasn’t a simple fall and it really wasn’t. Suddenly, my organism stopped producing cortisone, without any sign… And you fall, like a doll. Cortisone is a fundamental element,” explained the presenter, who returned to talking about Marília.

“But now I’m here, but it’s impossible to transform the joy of being here now in the face of this sad loss. I’ve already expressed my grief to my mother, Ruth, to her son, Leo, and now I come here to share with all the good moments I’ve had since of the opportunity to have her participation here. I knew she was always saying she would come cook here with me. You, Marília, taught joy, kindness, friendship, love, lack of love and you will always be light,” she said.

Ana Maria Braga talking about Marília’s shape. The globe is worse than Paulo’s leaf, much worse! Father Fábio de Melo singing infidel, etc. Vultures! — BLACK (@liltrento) November 8, 2021 hey ana maria braga didn’t need to talk about the weight of marilia these people can’t handle it — shostner (@opatdjoia) November 8, 2021

Pqp, Ana Maria Braga is very ridiculous. She talking about Marília “she did so much to get where she was, WE LOSS!”

The woman is a fucking awesome artist, songwriter, singer, businesswoman, mother and among a thousand other things. So her fight was reduced to weight loss? Seriously? — Milla de fé (@camillarufino) November 8, 2021

Seriously, Ana Maria Braga? do you have to talk about the weight of marília and how much she ate when it was on your show? — (@dudadilaurents) November 8, 2021

Ana Maria Braga saying that Marilia Mendonca lost weight as if this were a great achievement for the singer. Is this comment relevant to pay homage to a person who just died tragically? Globe could stop paying homage, let the girl rest — Cami (@camieponto) November 8, 2021