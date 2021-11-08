Open Banking and Pix: 3 Signs of the Challenges Large Banks Will Face with the Third Phase

SAO PAULO — Open Banking promises to transform the way customers interact with banks. The concentration that today in some segments, such as credit, is close to 90% divided among five institutions, should be reduced and there will be no going back.

That’s because one of the pillars of Open Banking is the promotion of competition. Last Friday (29), phase 3 of Open Banking entered into force, which starts the transactional stage of the ecosystem, which could change the level of competition in Brazil. The payment initiator (ITP) comes into play, a new figure regulated by the Central Bank, which can move amounts, at the client’s request, from one institution to another through Pix, an instant payment system.

At the limit, any company that has already been regulated can become an ITP, as well as companies from different segments can apply to the Central Bank to become regulated and participate in the Open Banking ecosystem.

Thus, the fighting ring takes on a new format: fintechs, digital banks, retailers, digital wallets, and other types of companies will also be able to provide financial services. And more: the consumer will decide with whom he will share his data in search of a good product and an excellent service.

O InfoMoney produced a series of reports about this new stage, the integration between Open Banking and Pix, how to protect yourself from scams and also made a live with experts to answer questions.

Faced with a considerable transformation like this, large banks, the main players in the financial sector, are adapting and the challenges are great: how to retain current customers, how to attract new customers, how to offer differentiated services, among other questions that arise in the strategic plans.

“All companies are revisiting business models to understand how they can respond to Open Banking and all that it encompasses. These are regulatory, security, technology and customer experience demands. Big banks are no different. They have a robust operation, a lot of technology, but with a tight schedule, such a large scope at Open Banking Brasil and new competitors from all sides is a warning sign”, assesses Cláudio Sertório, lead partner of financial services at KPMG Brasil.

O InfoMoney contacted consultants specialized in Open Banking to understand the threats and opportunities that large banks face considering the arrival of Open Banking and especially the entry of the transactional phase, which will include many companies in the ecosystem.

How Payment Initiator Works

Before punctuating what the experts assess in terms of business, it is necessary to remember the functions of an ITP – and their advantages.

Payment initiators are nothing more than companies regulated by the BC that can initiate transfers and payments to customers with their consent.

In practice, the customer will not need to open the bank’s app, or the app of the company that has their money in their account, to make a Pix, as happens today.

If the customer wants and authorizes, it will be possible to make Pix transfers and payments through messaging applications (such as WhatsApp), account aggregators (such as Guiabolso and Flipper), digital wallets (such as Mercado Pago), service apps ( like iFood and Uber) for example, or even moving money from different bank accounts through a single internet banking.

Users will be able to centralize all their payment and transfer transactions in a single channel – at their choice. The goal is to facilitate the consumer’s day-to-day when they need to make transactions and payments.

“Although Banco Centra and the Open Banking governance decided to phase and separate the implementation into several phases, the Open Banking logic can be summarized in two aspects: data steps and transactional steps. So, phases 1,2 and 4 are data and information sharing, and phase 3 is transactions,” says Ricardo Pandur, senior manager of business strategy at Accenture.

“In data phases the consumer gains more and more sharing options, always with consent. Phase 3 is a little different. We’re talking about bringing ease and standardization to making a payment, it’s a new primary contact channel. And that’s pioneering. Brazil has the potential to put the greatest number of initiators working in the ecosystem. And if the processes are done well, we will become a reference in the world”, says Pandur.

Check out three signs highlighted by experts on what banks need to pay attention to in phase 3.

1. Customer channel gains prominence

Considering that customers will be able to access their financial services through channels that are not necessarily their respective banks, this creates a risk for traditional financial institutions.

“The payment initiator is another layer in the customer experience, who can choose to give consent to several players – retailers, fintechs, among others – and the first effect we will see when the process becomes more robust is a disintermediation between the customer and Bank. The customer will no longer need to access the bank’s channel, this means less contact with the customer, less engagement in their own channel”, says João Bragança, director of Roland Berger.

And he adds: “the institution that loses this contact with the customer in its channel hands over the customer’s potential to the competitor. This engagement makes it possible to offer products, attract the customer to consume their services”, he assesses.

It is worth remembering that the ITP use process requires the customer to confirm the transaction in the environment where you have your transaction account (checking, payment or savings account), but it is a quick redirect that starts and ends in the payment initiator and not in the institution holding the account.

In Bragança’s view, being an initiator is aiming to increase market share and it is an important asset in such a competitive environment.

“Until the arrival of phase 3, the big banks had the strength of this engagement. More customers, more products, more engagement. It is a risk that is certainly being monitored. Gold is the recurrence. Everyone needs to make transactions with a certain frequency, the more the customer comes into contact with your access environment, your products, your offers, the more chances you have to keep it, and to offer more options”, he says.

Bragança claims that the relationship between large banks and customers was what brought them to this moment. “But with phase 3 there is more risk of the large bank losing the channel with the customer, than keeping this channel”, he assesses.

Pandur agrees that the risk of losing this contact with the customer calls for attention and a yellow light for the banks. “The number of competitors will increase substantially, every institution needs to want to be the preferred access channel. And if the big banks do not develop strategies in this sense, they will be left behind”, he says.

2. Customer experience is gold

The logic of the importance of the channel brings another point to the discussion: the preferred channel will be the one that offers the best experience for the user.

“Large banks today have many layers for the customer to perform a service. The portfolio is large, the operation is complex. Other players, such as fintechs, already have a much more simplified journey experience. To retain customers, this experience needs to be aligned with the desire and agility that the consumer will want. And each institution needs to map its business”, says Sertório, from KPMG.

The strategy of the best interface will have a boost at this time, assesses Bragança.

“The experience that the customer will have when accessing an institution will be differential at this first moment. Companies that are initiators and offer a simple, efficient and safe journey come out ahead in terms of usage. But it’s a definition of strategy, it doesn’t mean that the company that prefers to be a product factory, that is, to have many product options at more competitive prices, even without having an excellent experience, will lose. Each institution will find a point of balance, but it needs to be defined clearly”, he says.

O InfoMoney he has already done an article that explains these possibilities of business strategies within the scope of Open Banking, comparing large banks and fintechs (see here).

“I think a crucial question in this case for all businesses is: get out of your color or not? Do I innovate what I do and how I do it, or do I try to monetize what I already do in this new format? These are questions that institutions are considering”, adds Sertório.

3. Loss of revenue?

Despite the challenges, Bragança understands that the arrival of payment initiation alone will not generate additional losses for large banks.

“ITP is an option that the customer will have to make a payment. Those who are well positioned will be able to offer new products and services, but those who are not ITP or who do not offer a good experience will not necessarily lose out. The big bank may no longer have access to the customer to offer its services, but in this case it will look for other sources to do the same thing. Everyone is adapting. And although the big banks are the main ones affected by the arrival of Open Banking, we cannot underestimate their capacity”, he says.

He understands that the development of Open Banking will generate a price war in the medium term, which will benefit consumers and can be an asset for large banks.

“Commodity products will suffer price drops and it will be a fight for fees and commissions. And in this case, whoever has more margin, more products and alternatives will win. And the banks are well positioned in these aspects. These are giant operations. So, in the short term they may suffer with the changes, but there are options”, says the director of Roland Berger.

In addition, Sertório adds another point: sustaining new clients in the long term.

“Banks usually have clients for many years, a relationship that is already consolidated. New entrants may even be able to steal customers for the lowest price, but in addition to that, it is necessary to know how to keep this customer, to have a sustainable relationship. And this is also a challenge. Customer loyalty is crucial. And banks know how to do this. How changes might impact this ability we don’t yet know. There is an opportunity for everyone in Open Banking, but it will be necessary to know how to take advantage of it”, he says.

