opinion questions documentation for privatization

Opinion of the public prosecutor of the Federal Public Ministry of Accounts Rodrigo Medeiros de Lima on the privatization of Eletrobras questions the incomplete documentation sent by the bodies involved in the sale of the state-owned company and the discrepancy in the tariffs in the process, in addition to charging a tariff and environmental impact study, said lawyers Elisa Oliveira Alves and Maximiliano Garcez, from Advocacia Garcez, who represent the Coletivo Nacional dos Eletricitários and other entities.

According to the opinion that Broadcast had access to, the prosecutor recommends to the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) that “refrain from forwarding feasibility studies to the Court of Auditors before there is proper formal documentation of the analysis and consolidation of contributions received in a public hearing, under penalty of restarting the analysis period”.

According to the lawyers, the documents have been sent separately by the MME, BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and Eletrobras, which makes it difficult to assess the process as a whole. The assessment is that the documents are sent in their entirety, so that the body can manifest itself.

They informed that the prosecutor’s report was sent last week to the rapporteur of the privatization process of Eletrobras within the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), minister Aroldo Cedraz.

Another questioned point was the difference in the tariff between the approval of the sale of the company by the National Congress (R$ 172.14/MWh) and the one later informed by the MME (R$ 233/MWh), according to the lawyers accompanying the privatization of Eletrobras by the National Electricity Collective.

“The documents sent by the MME are insufficient and too vague to know the market value of Eletrobras, and there is still questioning about the price of the megawatt”, said the lawyers to Broadcast, evaluating that the requests, if confirmed by the TCU plenary, may delay privatization, scheduled for the first half of 2022.