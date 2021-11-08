Paes signs a decree that releases samba circles in Rio

RIO — The city of Rio regulated the samba circles in public spaces in the city by signing a decree at the Rio Museum of Art, in Praça Mauá, on Friday, the 5th, the date on which the National Day is commemorated. of culture. Accompanied by secretaries Marcus Faustini (Culture) and Marcelo Calero (Government and Public Integrity), Mayor Eduardo Paes described the moment as “a day of great happiness”. In addition, there was a presentation by members of Pede Teresa, a group created in the Fatima neighborhood that has been animating Praça Tiradentes on Fridays for years.

— In Rio de Janeiro, anywhere, there is a samba circle. The roda de samba is a social technology that developed Rio territorially and economically. No people in the world would give up investing in what the world loves most about you. Anyone who comes to Rio de Janeiro wants to listen to samba – he said on Friday, which also marked the National Day of Culture.

Understand:Rio City Hall regulates samba circles in public spaces in the city

Mayor signed a decree on Friday, the 5th, at the Rio Art Museum, in Praça Mauá.

Regarding the regulation, the next step will be to carry out a new registration and definition of an updated calendar for the samba circle circuit, in compliance with the standards of the Sanitary Surveillance and the Public Order (Seop), Culture (SMC) secretariats and Government and Integrity (Segovi).

— I made a point of finishing my events on National Culture Day here, saying that this money will paint, the cash flow is fine, we organized the accounts for the city hall. We are able to provide our services. Culture will again have a lot of support, because it is the culture that reveals our identity,” said Paes.

Mayor Eduardo Paes with the musicians from the roda Ask Teresa Photo: Disclosure

By decree, each registered samba roda can only perform once a week and in areas that do not conflict with the holding of other events. They will also not be able to occupy places that are not allowed for this type of event, such as the subway exits at Largo do Machado, Afonso Peña, Saens Peña, Antero de Quental and Nossa Senhora da Paz, as well as in areas where fairs are held. The inspection will be under the responsibility of the Secretariat of Public Order (Seop) and the sale of tickets for cultural events that take place in public areas will be prohibited.