Pain when running? 6 fundamental exercises for muscle strengthening







pain when running Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

To sense pain when running, usually, can be an indication that something is not right. To better understand the severity of the nuisance, it is first necessary to analyze what this problem represents. If the pain only appears the day after running and then goes away naturally, it’s probably just common post-exercise fatigue. Another common discomfort among runners is the side of the belly, when pulling in air – another simple and easy problem to solve.

However, if the pain is directly linked to the basic movements of your running mechanism, in your muscles and joints, it’s best to pay attention. If the problem is constant and intense, it is better to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation. However, it is common that these discomforts are the result of muscle weakness. And, to end the pain while running, the best strategy is to invest in strengthening exercises – of course, with professional help and guidance.

With this in mind, we consulted the running teacher, Ricardo Lino, who listed six good exercises to increase muscle mass and end the pain while running. Check out:

1 – Advance in step – Leave one foot on the step (preferably balance between two steps, to get taller). Climb up and down from the platform without moving your supported foot. Works the hamstrings and quadriceps. This exercise has the same mechanical function as running: shifting your body weight from one foot to the other. You can use 1 kg weights just to help with balance.

2 – Basic Squat – Mimics the attack on the run. Leave the foot in front of the body on and back and forth. Strengthens the glutes and thighs, preventing the onset of pain when running. Repeat this exercise with both legs.

3 – Abdominal – Fundamental for strengthening the core. Lie on your back on the floor and, with your feet firmly on it, lift and lay your torso down. Avoid doing sit-ups with your hands behind your head.

4 – Plantar flexion – Support your toes on the step and push your body up and down. You’ll work all the muscle groups involved in running, especially your calf. Factors that contribute to the disappearance of pain when running.

5 – Lumbar – Keep lying on the floor, belly down, and with your hands on your neck, project your torso upwards. As the name says, it stretches and strengthens the lower back.

6 – Board – Lie face down on the floor and keep your elbows at a 90° angle. Raise your torso, support the toes of one foot and bring the other leg up. Repeat this with both legs. This exercise helps in the contraction, stabilization and strengthening of the leg muscles, essential items to end pain while running.