Palmas City Hall makes 25 Health Units available for the application of the Covid-19 vaccine this Monday, 08

The City of Palmas informs that, exceptionally, this Monday, 08, users can seek one of the points of vaccination against Covid-19 without the need for prior appointment. In total, 25 Family Health Units (USF) were made available for the application of the 1st and 2nd doses and the booster dose of immunizing agents against Covid-19. For this Tuesday, 09, the population needs to make an appointment, which is already open and can be done through the virtual platform Vacina Já.
Vaccination against Covid-19 is available for the population over 12 years old, with and without comorbidity, as well as the booster dose for the elderly over 60 years old, health professionals and immunosuppressed people.
The technical area of Health Surveillance reinforces that the elderly and health professionals must observe the interval of six months (180 days) from the application of the second dose and the immunosuppressed, of 28 days. It is important to inform that the advance for 21 days between the 1st and 2nd dose does not apply to the booster dose.
Vaccination against Covid-19 in Health Units from 8 am to 12 pm
USF 405 North
USF 403 North
USF 108 South
USF 207 South
USF 1,206 South
USF Bela Vista
USF José Hermes
USF Novo Horizonte
USF José Lúcio
USF Santa Fe
Vaccination against Covid-19 – from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
USF 406 North
USF 603 North
USF 210 South
USF 403 South
USF 712 South
USF 806 South
USF 1,103 South
USF 1,304 South
USF Alto Bonito
USF Aureny II
USF Laurides Milhomem
USF Address of the Sun
USF Santa Barbara
USF Taquari
Vaccination against Covid-19 – from 1 pm to 8 pm
USF 1,004 South