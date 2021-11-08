Palmeiras fans send a message about Raphael Veiga’s ‘price’

by

Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag.Palmeiras

Midfielder Raphael Veiga was one of the highlights of Palmeiras in the 2-0 victory over Santos, in Vila Belmiro, this Sunday (7), in the round of the Brazilian Championship. With a goal and an assist – just like Ron -, the 23 shirt was elected the ‘Crack of the Game’ by TV Globo commentators and was praised by fans on social networks, who soon sent a message to Inter Miami, club from the United States that is interested in hiring the player from Palmeira.

According to UOL Esporte, the team that plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) would be willing to offer 10 million dollars (about R$ 55 million at the current price) for Raphael Veiga. According to the publication, Chris Henderson, CEO of the American club, comes to Brazil in November to formalize the proposal for the player.

After another outstanding performance by the 23 shirt, which has 47 games played, 16 goals scored and six assists in the current season, Verdão fans made a point of stressing that the player is worth much more than 10 million dollars.

Hired in 2017 from Coritiba, Raphael Veiga was loaned to Athletico Paranaense in 2018 – where he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana – and returned to Verdão in 2019, but he only got into gear last season, under the command of Abel Ferreira . The midfielder has a contract until December 2024.

See the impact on social media:

Read too:
Palmeiras x Flamengo: Who invested the most in reinforcements in 2021?
Palmeiras x Flamengo: Who has the highest payroll?
Palmeiras manager surprises and indicates Felipe Melo’s future
Galiotte’s statements make Felipe Melo make an important decision about his future
Felipe Melo may have changed his destiny at Palmeiras because of Abel Ferreira
Mattos reveals that the biggest proposal he ever made for a player was at the time of Palmeiras; see details
How Felipe Melo can work to be able to renew with Palmeiras even after Galiotte decrees ‘end of cycle’
Mattos fires against immediacy in football and quotes Arthur Cabral’s project at Palmeiras: “Planning was broken”

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports