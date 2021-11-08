Palmeiras fans send a message about Raphael Veiga’s ‘price’

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag.Palmeiras

Midfielder Raphael Veiga was one of the highlights of Palmeiras in the 2-0 victory over Santos, in Vila Belmiro, this Sunday (7), in the round of the Brazilian Championship. With a goal and an assist – just like Ron -, the 23 shirt was elected the ‘Crack of the Game’ by TV Globo commentators and was praised by fans on social networks, who soon sent a message to Inter Miami, club from the United States that is interested in hiring the player from Palmeira.

According to UOL Esporte, the team that plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) would be willing to offer 10 million dollars (about R$ 55 million at the current price) for Raphael Veiga. According to the publication, Chris Henderson, CEO of the American club, comes to Brazil in November to formalize the proposal for the player.

After another outstanding performance by the 23 shirt, which has 47 games played, 16 goals scored and six assists in the current season, Verdão fans made a point of stressing that the player is worth much more than 10 million dollars.

Hired in 2017 from Coritiba, Raphael Veiga was loaned to Athletico Paranaense in 2018 – where he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana – and returned to Verdão in 2019, but he only got into gear last season, under the command of Abel Ferreira . The midfielder has a contract until December 2024.

See the impact on social media:

10 million dollars at Raphael Veiga is slutty, the romantic is on fire, don’t even think about selling this man — SEP MEMES (@sepmemes_) November 7, 2021

VEIGA IGUALA VALDIVIA! The goal against Santos was Raphael Veiga’s 41st goal for Palmeiras! He is now the club’s 4th top scorer this century! FLYING! €10 million? Mooooo little#AvantiLecture #SoulECoracao pic.twitter.com/9EqGn7alzN — Sociedade Esportiva Palmeirasⓟ (@SociedadeEspor9) November 7, 2021

$10 million in RAPHAEL VEIGA is an insult to @Palm trees — Leandro🇮🇹🐷💚 (@Leandromendes84) November 7, 2021

For 10 million dol you don’t even have to answer the phone for Raphael Veiga. Is a player for at least 40MM — RodolfoSEP 👑👑👑 (@RodolfoOO1983) November 7, 2021

Selling Raphael veiga for 10 million dollars is an absurd mistake — Doug Martins (@Doug_sep1) November 7, 2021

Well let’s go to the night of MLS, first with New England Revolution and Bruce Arena, record holder of points in the regular season against Inter Miami who wants Raphael Veiga for a pittance of 10 million dollars and who has Matuidi and Gregore ex-Bahia and captain of team. — Lucas Martins (@LucasEsportes) November 7, 2021

SELLING RAPHAEL VEIGA FOR 50 MILLION REAIS IS A BAG, DON’T DO IT @Palm trees https://t.co/DeAftnzM8c — pedro henrique (@peedrossoo) November 7, 2021

If you sell for that amount I’ll take you down Galiotte — Evy Raphael Veiga fan (@Everlynsep) November 7, 2021

Raphael Veiga has the ball to play for the national team, it would be too stupid to hide in the fucking MLS. Business for him is going to play in Europe to be finally noticed by the faggot or staying here (with the 10) and waiting for the new cycle after the inevitable failure in the Cup. — 🐽🇵🇹 (@ParmeraFromAll) November 7, 2021

With all respect? Fuck Inter Miami. And let no one demand consistency from me, I’m a fan, I live in the moment, give a 10 to Raphael Veiga. Bastards!!! — Robert (52/45) (@Paintmeiras) November 7, 2021

Since Valdivia, Palmeiras hasn’t had a midfielder as decisive as Raphael Veiga

CANNOT SELL! — Closed with Abel ⓟ🇵🇹 (@nilts_cardoso) November 7, 2021

