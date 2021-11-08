Palmeiras remembers Libertadores and provokes Santos after another triumph: “It became routine”

With another triumph, Palmeiras this Sunday kept his superiority over Santos in matches played in 2021. After the victory for the Brazilian Championship, achieved in Vila Belmiro, the team alviverde used their Twitter profile to provoke the traditional opponent.

“#VirouRotina in 2021: 100% use in classics against Santos! It all started at Maracanã (what a day!) and ended with a golden key at Vila Belmiro”, published Palmeiras, with an art recalling the scoreboards of the winning streak. The club alviverde, then, started to use the hashtag in several posts about the classic.

#Got Routine in 2021: 100% success in classics against Santos! It all started at Maracanã (what a day!) and ended with a golden key at Vila Belmiro ✅🐷#AvantiLecture #SANxPAL#TogetherNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/DJuQQuGy56 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) November 7, 2021

In the final of the last edition of the Copa Libertadores, played at Maracanã Stadium, Palmeiras beat Santos 1-0 and took the title. At Allianz Parque, the team alviverde won 3-2 for the Campeonato Paulista and in the first round of the Brazilian Nationals.

The fourth victory in the fourth derby against Santos in 2021 came this Sunday, with goals from Ron and Raphael Veiga. Since the arrival of coach Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras remains undefeated against the Alvinegro opponent, as they have a record of four wins and a draw.

See the classics played in 2021:

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos (Libertadores 2020, final) – Maracanã

Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos (Paulista 2021, 11th round) – Allianz Parque

Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos (Brazilian 2021, 11th round) – Allianz Parque

Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras (Brazilian 2021, 30th round) – Vila Belmiro

Leave your comment