Passengers are arrested after trying to illegally enter Spain at an emergency aircraft stop – International

Air Arabia Maroc’s plane sailed to Turkey after the incident (photo: EPA)

One of Spain’s busiest airports closed for nearly four hours after an apparent attempt by migrants to enter the country illegally.

A plane flying from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, was diverted to Palma de Mallorca after a medical emergency was reported on board on Friday (5/11).

When the plane landed, 21 passengers ran along the runways, escaping through the airport fence.

Police subsequently made arrests, but 12 passengers were still at large on Saturday.

Police are investigating whether the group’s flight from the plane was spontaneous or a plot designed to immigrate illegally.

The Spanish government’s top official for the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said there had never been an episode like this at any Spanish airport.

The problem began when Spain’s emergency services boarded an Air Arabia Maroc plane to evacuate a Moroccan man who had allegedly fallen into a diabetic coma. At that time, 21 other passengers descended the stairs and fled. It is believed that they hid under the other planes parked on the runway.

After a health examination at a hospital found the Moroccan was doing well, he was discharged and arrested for illegally entering the country, Spanish news agency Efe reported. A passenger accompanying him to the hospital would have disappeared.

Most of the detained fugitives were found by authorities, reports the Majorca Daily Bulletin. One of them was caught while walking on the road towards the city of Manacor.

The total number of passengers involved in the incident was 24, including one person arrested for aggressive behavior on the plane.

About 60 domestic and international flights were diverted or delayed as a result of the episode.

The Air Arabia Maroc plane later sailed to Turkey with the remaining passengers.

