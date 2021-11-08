Passengers line up in multiple countries to travel to the US after Covid restrictions lift | World

Travelers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began boarded for the United States on Monday after the country lifted travel restrictions imposed on most of the world over the past few years. two years.

Reopening the US Border: understand rules for tourists

Adopted in early 2020, travel restrictions prevented entry by non-US citizens from 33 countries, including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe, and also limited entry by land from Mexico and Canada.

The US took longer than many other countries to lift restrictions, which was made possible by the distribution of vaccines, despite the growing infections in many countries.

Months of pent-up demand triggered a huge spike in shipments on Monday, with travelers only required to show an official proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid-19 test.

Long-time rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic took off simultaneously from Heathrow’s parallel runways shortly before 9:00 am local time, a feat designed to underscore the importance of the transatlantic market to the US aviation industry.

The flights were full, said Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, and passenger volumes are believed to remain high in the coming weeks as Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach.

“It’s a big day of celebration,” Weiss said, adding that the planes are “filling well,” which he called a considerable watershed for an industry seriously damaged by the pandemic.

The US braced for long lines and delays on Monday. Only United Airlines expected about 50% more passengers coming from abroad compared to last Monday, when there were about 20 thousand.

Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, warned that passengers should prepare for long waits.

“It will be a bit messy at first. I can guarantee you, there will be lines unfortunately.”

But the possibility of long lines hardly dampened the enthusiasm of those preparing to meet loved ones again.

“I think we might start crying,” said Bindiya Patel, who was going to see her one-year-old nephew in New York at Heathrow.