Paula Fernandes moves in honor of Marília Mendonça on ‘Domingão’

The program ‘Huck’s Sunday‘ made a tribute in honor of Marília Mendonça, killed in a tragic plane crash last Friday (5). The special attraction had the participation of several artists, such as Paula Fernandes.

Read more:

The veteran began the tributes by singing “Unfaithful“, song that inspired lyrics about his own story of betrayal. “I take my hat off to Marília,” said Fernandes. “I saw a video of her as a young girl, a teenager, singing “Jeito de Mato” and I was so proud that, at some point, I encouraged Marília to be Marília, and other girls too,” said Paula tearfully.

“When I arrived, I was even called a ‘piranha ox’ in the market, because they threw me. The market was fully prepared for men and I suffered an absurdity in that. And so I was happy to see that I encouraged Marília“, continued emotional. “Time passed, she conquered, she became Marília. Sorry for the word, but Marília is awesome, firm woman and fantastic woman as an artist she always was”, said Paula.

The singer told how Marília Mendonça helped her create songs about when she was the victim of a betrayal:

“One day she encouraged me. For you to see how the world turns, I lived a betrayal. Anyone who has been through this knows that the worst thing a woman can go through is being betrayed. And she was blown away with “Infiel” so it was time for Marília to encourage me to write what I was feeling. I managed to turn my biggest pain into music and it’s her fault”, finished thrilled.

Check out the program excerpt: