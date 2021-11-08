Pedro Bial pays homage to Marília Mendonça: ‘How does this song end?’

Pedro Bial opened tonight’s “Fantástico” with a chronicle about Marília Mendonça, country singer who died on Friday (5) aged 26 in a plane crash. In text, the journalist questions the singer’s “hurry” to leave and asks what verses she would write to represent this moment of national mourning.

“Today, we look at the sky and cry, ‘What’s in such a hurry?’

“You still had so much history to live and listen to and then tell us in verses, so much singing to donate. Why so fast, what’s the rush? What verses would you write to explain this? How does this song end, interrupted by the din of silence ? What is this song that is out of step and out of tune, where pity is just suffering?”

In the tribute, Pedro Bial’s voice accompanies images from Marília Mendonça’s concerts. “Like every story, a song has a beginning, a middle and an end. And someone has said that every song starts by looking for a way to get to the end. The song of your life seems to have been interrupted before finding the middle. It’s so unnatural, to reach the end, without even starting. They plucked the flower, its sonorous perfume remained, consoling a saddened garden.”

“Well, now, you who talked about the fleeting things of life, these things of love and pain, meetings and goodbyes, you who released words, letting little birds fly to console us and for us to welcome them in the nest of our solitudes ; now, Marília, your verses have quieted down, motionless, like a mother’s hand, soft, on a boy’s head, resting on our memory,” concluded the journalist.

The chronicle was well received by viewers, who left Pedro Bial’s name among the most talked about topics on Twitter overnight.