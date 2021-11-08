Petrobras sells energy companies, balance sheets of M. Dias Branco and BB Seguridade, previous data from Gol and more news

The corporate news this Monday (08) highlights the conclusion of the Petrobras divestment process (PETR3; PETR4) in electric energy companies.

On Friday, M. Dias Branco released their numbers. The earnings season remains busy, with BB Seguridade having released its numbers before the market opens and Banco do Brasil revealing its third quarter result after the close. Blau Farmacêutica, CBA, Petz, Direcional, GetNinjas, JSL, Marisa Stores, Quero-Quero Stores, São Carlos, São Martinho, Três Tentos and Yduqs will also announce their numbers.

Petrobras (PETR4) concluded the sale of its shareholdings in Termelétrica Potiguar and Companhia Energética Manauara to Global Participações Energia.

The transaction was concluded with the payment of R$155.6 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contracts, of which R$79.4 million by TEP and R$76.2 million by CEM.

Still in highlights, President Jair Bolsonaro repeated on Saturday that the government is studying some way to privatize Petrobras. In a speech to supporters after a motorcycle in the city of Ponta Grossa, the president stated that he wants to “get rid” of the state-owned company.

BB Security (BBSE3)

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) reported adjusted net income of R$975.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), a decrease of 11% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result for the quarter was negatively impacted by R$ 30.5 million by the increase in the CSLL rate by 5 pp for insurance and capitalization companies, pursuant to Law No. 14,183 of 07/14/2021 in force until the end this year.

M. Dias Branco (MEDIA3)

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3), leader in the biscuit and pasta markets in Brazil, recorded a net profit of R$ 196.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 25.9% compared to the same period in 2020, how much profit was R$265.4 million.

This is due to a decline in demand after the peak of consumption caused by social isolation measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the company said on Friday.

Income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$286.6 million in the quarter, down 12.6% compared to the R$328 million recorded in the third quarter of last year, with unfavorable exchange rate impacts and of smaller volumes.

Bradesco BBI expects a positive reaction from the shares of M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) after the adjusted Ebitda is 24% above market consensus and 57% above the bank’s estimate.

In addition, the Ebitda margin recovered much faster than expected by the bank, as a result of price increases and expense cuts, reaching 4.4 pp above BBI’s forecast. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for shares and a target price of R$40.00.

Itaú BBA evaluates the reported numbers as positive, with emphasis on the strong recovery of margins in the period. According to Itaú BBA, the result was mainly driven by the company’s pricing strategy, which triggered a margin expansion as prices rose faster than costs.

The bank maintains a marketperform valuation for M. Dias Branco shares (MDIA3), and a target price of R$ 30.00, compared to the price on Friday (05) of R$ 30.55.

Gol (GOLL4) recorded a 13.9% increase in demand for domestic flights (RPK) in October 2021 compared to the same month in 2020.

The offer of flights, measured by the indicator seat per kilometer offered (ASK), rose 5.3% in 3Q21.

In October, Gol transported 1.9 million passengers, an increase of 23.4% over October 2020.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas do Brasil Serviços Médicos (ONCO3) announced today (8) that Cristiano Camargo will take up the position of Strategy and Investor Relations Officer of the company.

Cristiano Camargo will succeed Eric Alencar in the Investor Relations role, while Alencar remains as Chief Financial Officer of Oncoclínicas.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals (AURA33) released on Monday the results of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the company’s subsidiary, Matupá Gold Project, in the municipality of Matupá, Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Based on the PEA, it is estimated that the Project will require total investments of approximately US$94.6 million, with a payback of 2.1 years and should generate a net present value (NPV) of approximately US$86 million.

The projections use the gold price as agreed by market analysts for the projected period at the weighted average of US$1.552 per ounce, and an exchange rate of US$1.00 = R$5.143.

Assuming the gold price at $1,800 per ounce and 50% leverage, the expected Return on Assets (ROE) for the Project is 71.1%, and an estimated NPV of approximately $134.1 million.

During the first three years of the Project, Aura Minerals anticipates that it will achieve an average annual gold production of more than 60,000 ears and an average Total Cash Cost (AISC) of US$591.4 per ounce.

During the estimated first seven years of useful life (LOM), the average annual production is estimated at 42,700 ounces of gold, with an AISC of US$765 per ounce.

The initial estimate for the project’s LOM is seven years, based on updated mineral resources as per the project’s technical report.

Aura acquired the Project in 2018, as a result of the Company’s merger with Rio Novo Gold.

Bradesco BBI began coverage of Getnet shares (GETT11) with a neutral rating and target price for 2022 of R$ 6.10 per share, implying an upside of 32%.

While the upside potential looks attractive, the bank believes the market may require stronger evidence of Getnet’s performance as an independent company for a reclassification to materialize.

In addition, Bradesco BBI highlights risks such as lower liquidity of shares and potential risks of conflict of interest arising from the relationship with its new controlling shareholder, Grupo Santander.

Unidas (LCAM3) purchased 100% of Sofit’s capital, with a portion in cash and another portion through the delivery of shares of the car rental company.

Sofit operates with online systems for fleet management and is the main reference in this segment, selling cutting-edge technology adapted to meet various fleet operations processes in Brazil.

Credit Suisse expects Raízen (RAIZ4) to post strong profits in general in the 2Q22 crop result, which is equivalent to the 3Q21 of the calendar year, this Thursday (11), after the market closes.

The bank explains that the company’s results will be helped by the positive dynamics of prices in the sugar and renewable businesses. Thus, Credit Suisse projects Ebitda of R$ 3.2 billion and net income of R$ 1.3 billion.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Raízen shares (RAIZ4), and a target price of R$ 10.00, compared to Friday’s (05) quotation of R$ 6.75.

Bradesco BBI commented that traffic managed by CCR (CCRO3) was -3% below 2019 levels, affected by the national holiday on November 2, last Tuesday, which fell on a Saturday in 2019 and the strike by independent truck drivers which started on November 1st.

The BBI points out that this week’s strike was not supported by drivers linked to logistics companies, which should result in a short-term effort.

Thus, the bank maintains an outperform valuation for CCR shares (CCRO3), and a target price of R$22.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (05) of R$11.72.

Itaú BBA maintains an outperform valuation for Suzano shares (SUZB3), with a target price of R$77.00, after an event on Friday (5) to update the market on the latest developments in the Cerrado project.

Based on last Friday’s closing price (R$49.35), the target represents a 56% appreciation potential.

Suzano estimates that capex for forestry and logistics operations will reach BRL 4.6 billion, and the cash cost of production of the Cerrado project will be less than BRL 500 per ton in real terms after the ramp up and below BRL 400 / ton after 2030.

Thus, the bank expects the project to add R$10.00 to the value of SUZB3, assuming current pulp and exchange prices.

retailers

Bradesco BBI says that the shares of retail and e-commerce companies in Brazil have been suffering “significantly” since the end of June, with a 32% drop among companies under its coverage due to the deterioration of expectations in the macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, with slower GDP growth and higher interest rates and inflation, which makes 2022 sales estimates more uncertain.

Thus, the bank downgraded the shares of companies about which it has less estimates, and reiterated the outperform assessment (perspective of valuation above the market average) for those components of a more resilient market, with growth dynamics and more attractive valuation.

Those that the bank says it sees as more resilient are: Arezzo, Alpargatas, Assai, Carrefour, Grupo Mateus, Mercado Livre and Renner.

The bank downgraded Allied, C&A, Guararapes and Marisa’s valuations to neutral (perspective of valuation within the market average) because of lower average scores in its risk analysis and less certainty about estimates for 2022 compared to other names, this is due in part to the fact that profit and valuation are highly sensitive to lower sales growth.

The bank kept Alpargatas, Assai, and Grupo SBF as its top picks and added Renner to the group because of its attractive valuation. The bank removed Natura from the list due to less visibility on its estimates.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and XP (XPBR31)

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) informed this Monday (8) that it obtained approval from the Central Bank of Brazil to acquire approximately 11.38% of the total share capital of XP Inc.

According to a statement, the consummation of the operation is expected to take place in 2022, after the disclosure of XP’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Finally, the bank says that approvals from regulatory bodies abroad are still needed to complete the acquisition.

Miter Realty announced this Monday (8) the launch of the Haus Miter Jardins. The project’s total PSV is R$189 million and 26% is already sold.

With this launch, the company reaches R$1.02 billion in PSV launched in the year, in line with its Guidance of launching between R$1.5 and R$2.0 billion in the year.

CXaaS Infracommerce (IFCM3)

Infracommerce CXaaS (IFCM3) announced that Austin Rating has assigned a ‘brAA-‘ rating, with a stable risk perspective, to the senior shares of its Receivables Investment Fund (FIDC).

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related