PF ignored Aras upon hearing Bolsonaro’s testimony without notifying Moro’s defense

The Federal Police ignored the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, by not communicating to the defense of the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro conducting the interrogation of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in the inquiry that investigates the suspicion of the president’s interference in the corporation. The information is from Folha.

Aras had sent in September to the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of Federal Court of Justice, manifestations considering the need for subpoena from the Attorney’s Office and the defendants’ lawyers when the hearings were held.

Bolsonaro testified to the PF last Wednesday (3), at the Palácio do Planalto, and denied the accusation made against him that he had tried to interfere in the command of the PF. The president stated that Moro would have conditioned the change of head of the corporation to his nomination for a vacancy in the STF.

Moro’s defense sent a press release complaining that he had not been “summoned and officially communicated in advance, preventing his appearance in order to formulate pertinent questions.”

Also according to Folha, the former minister Celso de Mello, then rapporteur of the case, had granted Moro, in 2020, the right to follow Bolsonaro’s interrogation and ask questions. It would be an exceptional measure, not common in the police phase.

In August of this year, the PF questioned Moraes, the current rapporteur of the case, if there was a possibility that the Attorney’s Office and lawyers for Bolsonaro and Moro could ask questions when the statements were made, and the minister replied dispensing with the procedure, considering that he was necessary only in the initial phase of the investigation.

In addition, Moraes authorized the PF delegate to carry out the hearings without the need to summon the defendants’ lawyers. Aras spoke on September 2 and 30, warning of the need to summon the Public Ministry, lawyers and interested parties.

“[Este procurador-geral] Your Excellency is considering the need to summon the Federal Public Ministry, lawyers and interested parties”, said the PGR.

