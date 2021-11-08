PF ignored Aras when hearing Bolsonaro without notifying Moro’s defense – 11/07/2021 – Power

The Federal Police ignored the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, by not informing the defense of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro that the interrogation of Jair Bolsonaro was carried out in the inquiry that investigates the suspicion of the president’s political interference in the corporation.

In statements sent in September to minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), therefore more than a month before the testimony, Aras pondered the need for subpoena from the Attorney’s Office and the lawyers of the investigated persons when conducting hearings.

Bolsonaro was heard by the PF at Planalto Palace on Wednesday (3), when he denied the accusation made against him and stated that Moro conditioned a change in command of the corporation to his nomination for a vacancy as Supreme Minister, statement rejected by the former judge of Lava Jato.

Moro’s defense did not participate in the interrogation and, in a press release, complained of the fact that he had not been “summoned and officially communicated in advance, preventing his appearance in order to formulate pertinent questions”.

In 2020, while still reporting on the case, former minister Celso de Mello had granted Moro’s lawyers the right to follow Bolsonaro’s interrogation and ask questions. It was an exceptional measure — it is not usual for this to occur in the police phase.

Wanted by sheet, the PF stated that it would not manifest itself.

In August of this year, in doubt about the procedures to be observed when conducting the investigation, the police asked the current reporter, Alexandre de Moraes, about some measures defined in the early days of the investigation.

For example, the possibility of Bolsonaro and Moro’s Prosecutor’s Office and lawyers asking questions when taking the testimonies of any witnesses.

In response to such questioning, Moraes waived this procedure because he understood that it was only necessary in the initial phase of the investigation.

The minister wrote: “I authorize the Federal Police delegate to hear any witnesses without the need for a subpoena in the terms previously determined, including the lawyers of the investigated.”

Aras remarked on this understanding. “[Este procurador-geral] Your Excellency is considering the need to summon the Federal Public Ministry, lawyers and interested parties,” he said. The head of the Federal Public Ministry took a stand on September 2nd and 30th.

To justify the consideration given to the magistrate, the attorney general did not mention Celso de Mello’s decision from last year, but an article of Law No. 8.906 (Statute of Advocacy), which deals with the prerogatives of lawyers.

It was Aras who, in April 2020, asked the STF to open an inquiry to investigate suspicions that Bolsonaro interfered in the PF top to shield relatives and allies from investigations, a suspicion raised by Moro when he left the government. The resignation was revealed by sheet.

For Moro’s interlocutors, Moraes’ decision on the waiver of subpoena is limited to the interrogation of witnesses, not applying to Bolsonaro, who appears as an investigated, remaining unchanged what had defined Celso de Mello in 2020.

Until the conclusion of this report, Moro’s defense had not formalized any appeal to the rapporteur.

In Wednesday’s testimony, Bolsonaro denied interference in the PF and stated that he changed his command for a matter of dialogue.

“It was never intended, with the change in the general direction [da PF], obtaining privileged information from secret investigations or interfering in the work of the Judiciary Police or obtaining directly from reports produced by the Federal Police,” said the president, according to a transcript of the PF.

The president said that in mid-2019 he asked Moro to change the then director-general of the Federal Police “due to the lack of dialogue” between him and police chief Maurício Valeixo.

“There wasn’t any dissatisfaction or lack of confidence with the work done by Valeixo, just a lack of dialogue.”

He also stated that Moro would have agreed with the nomination of delegate Alexandre Ramagem, currently at the head of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), as head of the corporation, provided that this occurred after his nomination for the vacancy of STF minister.

According to the president, Ramagem was nominated “because of his competence and confidence built throughout the work of personal security” during the 2018 election campaign.

​Moro countered Bolsonaro’s claims. He said that he “never” conditioned a change in command of the PF to a possible appointment to the Supreme Court.

“I don’t trade principles for positions. If that were the case, I would have stayed in the government as a minister,” he said, in a note sent by his press office.

“Incidentally, not even the government ministers heard in the inquiry confirmed this version presented by the president of the Republic. As for the real reasons for the exchange, they were exposed by the president himself at the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020 for everyone to hear.”

The president’s statements took place a week away from the announced affiliation of the former minister to Podemos. He is appointed as a pre-candidate for the presidency in 2022.

Bolsonaro also stated that he asked Moro to investigate more quickly and objectively in the case of the 2018 stab wound and the suspicions about his alleged involvement in the murder of Councilwoman Marielle Franco (PSOL).

In both cases, according to the head of the Executive, there was no commitment by the former Minister of Justice. He complained about Moro not being proactive.

At the end of the 13-question statement, Bolsonaro said he had given the former Lava Jato judge carte blanche to set up his ministry’s team, but later realized that Moro “was managing the portfolio without thinking about the whole, without alignment with the other ministries and the Office of the Presidency”.

The format of the testimony that Bolsonaro should give to the PF would be subject to a trial by the STF last month, but the chief executive, after resisting for more than a year, expressed interest in doing it in person.