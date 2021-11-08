Pfizer delivers over 1.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Brazil | Campinas and Region

Brazil received at dawn this Sunday (7) more 1,120,860 doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. The shipment landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), and corresponds to the 14th batch of the second contract of 100 million immunization agents of the American pharmacist with the Ministry of Health.

Contracted delivery must be completed by December 31, 2021. Until now, 28.2 million doses of vaccine – which protects adults and teenagers against the coronavirus – of the second contract with the federal government have already arrived. The first 100 million were delivered by October.

The vaccines sent to Brazil were produced in two factories in the United States, Kalamazoo and McPherson, in addition to a factory in Europe, in Puurs, Belgium – see process from manufacturing to shipping in the video below.

The immunizing agents are unloaded in Viracopos and sent to the distribution center of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos (SP), under the escort of the Federal Police (PF).

The American pharmacist has completed the delivery of 100 million predicted doses in the first contract on October 5th. The shipment of the last shipment of the first agreement was delayed, after the flight with 1.1 million immunizations was rearranged due to “logistical issues”.

Pfizer has used Viracopos Airport for all deliveries to Brazil so far. The first general shipment had 1 million doses and was received by the country on April 29, in a ceremony attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The logistics for delivering doses to the federal government is supported by the Federal Revenue Service, the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police.

Also at the Viracopos terminal, Revenue teams developed a process called clearance over clouds, which allows for the anticipation of checking and release of cargo – the process between opening the plane’s cargo door and releasing the truck takes up to 20 minutes.

After the release in Viracopos, teams escort the doses by road to the Ministry of Health’s distribution center in Guarulhos (SP).

Shipments delivered by agreement with the Ministry of Health

Delivery by the Covax Facility consortium

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was even the target of refusal and controversy within the federal government. Also last year, three formal offers for the sale of 70 million doses were made by the company and were not answered by the Ministry of Health.

Pfizer warned: doses reserved for Brazil would go to other countries if there was no response

Also in December 2020, the Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, ruled out the purchase of the vaccine because of the requirement for storage at low temperatures.

The vaccine was the first to obtain definitive sanitary registration by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in February this year.

The immunizing agent can be applied to people from 12 years of age, in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between them. The vaccine is the only one that can be applied to children under 18 in Brazil.

Initially, authorization from Anvisa allowed for use from 16 years of age onwards. But the agency authorized the change in the vaccine package insert in the country. However, there are still no prospects for vaccination of this age group in Brazil.

The adolescent age extension was approved after Pfizer presented studies that indicated the vaccine’s safety and efficacy for this group. The studies were developed outside Brazil and evaluated by the agency.

