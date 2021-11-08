Pilar discovers that boyfriend is a crook

Cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) will have a big disappointment with her boyfriend, Diego (Mouhamed Harfour) in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, a soap opera on TV Globo’s 18-hour band. The doctor will find out that her boyfriend is a big bastard and that he has two families.

The doctor receives an anonymous note to attend an emergency lady. When she arrives at the place, what she actually finds is Tonico and Diego arguing. Pilar discovers that Diego is in charge of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), who wants to sell Eudoro’s land (José Dumont) father of the girl, who died.

Pilar hears everything behind the door and decides to finish with all the farce. She catches the two of them arguing and calls them scammers.

Diego tries to apologize to the girl, but Tonico Rocha (Alexander Nero) ends everything:

“Oh, come on, I don’t have the patience for that, no. I would like to see Pilar Cavalcante be Diego Valente’s third wife”.

That’s when Pilar discovers that the charlatan already has two families, six children and was trying to deceive her.

What a disappointment for the first doctor in Brazil.

KNOW WHAT ELSE GOES ON IN THIS MONDAY’S CHAPTER:

Tonico revolts against Pilar and Dolores over Eudoro’s new will. Zayla pretends to Olu and Candida that she will give up on Samuel. Luísa reveals to Teresa that Nino is deceiving Celestina. Hilário and Prisca try to convince Vitória to marry Quinzinho. Gastão agrees with Tonico about a possible war with Paraguay, and Caxias worries. Isabel and Luísa visit Guebo. Lupita’s plan works out and Lota grabs Quinzinho. Isabel is disappointed in Gaston. Samuel rejects Zayla, and Tonico comforts her. Bernardinho catches Quinzinho and Lota kissing and attacks the man.

