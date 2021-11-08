Pilot diverts the flight and twenty passengers disappear in the midst of a false medical emergency

Image: Mathias Düber (CC) via Flickr





Last Friday night (5), the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, was closed for five hours after a group of passengers fled the aircraft after landing, in a false medical emergency. The audacious plan would have involved around twenty people, who departed Morocco on an Air Arabia Maroc flight bound for Istanbul.

When flight 3O-437, operated by an Airbus A320 jet, began crossing the Mediterranean, a passenger pretended that he was feeling very ill, claiming to be diabetic. The crew and other passengers tried to help but the situation only got worse, prompting the team to alert the captain, who decided to alternate the flight to the Spanish island.

According to the BBC reports, the plane landed and stopped in a parking area in the courtyard, while preparing the removal of the “sick” passenger. When the aircraft door was opened, a commotion ensued and twenty people ran out of the airport yard. Five passengers were detained by police, but several jumped the fence and left the airport’s perimeter.

The airport was closed and the access roads were blocked by the police, immediately and five passengers were arrested while still inside the airport. A search was started to find the remaining fugitives.

Interestingly, the passenger who pretended to be ill was taken to the hospital, but doctors found that there was nothing medically wrong with him. A traveling companion who accompanied him to the hospital disappeared.

The airport operator said a total of 13 flights were diverted to other airports.

Police later reported that another six were captured, bringing the number to eleven as searches continued. The police interpreted the act as an attempt by the group to illegally enter Spain



