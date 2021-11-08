Played to the public: Elon Musk puts 10% of Tesla shares in a Twitter poll

He assured in the following tweet that the research result, whatever it was, would be obeyed.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla shares,” wrote the richest man in the world.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted a poll this Saturday (6) so that his followers would opine on whether he should sell 10% of his shares in the automaker, in order to pay more taxes.

I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes

Recently, Musk had criticized the proposal to tax unrealized gains on publicly traded assets for some of the wealthiest Americans. Under Senator Ron Wyden’s proposal, if the assets increased in value, even if the person did not sell them, he would have to pay taxes on the unrealized gain. This basically would end the tax loophole that allows billionaires to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely, while they can borrow against that wealth.

Wyden responded to Musk’s idea, tweeting on Saturday: “Whether or not the richest man in the world pays any taxes shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll, it’s time for the billionaires’ income tax.”

Musk had previously told journalist Kara Swisher at the Code Conference in September that he planned to sell a large portion of his Tesla stock options before they expired. “I have a lot of options [de ações] that are expiring early next year, so it’s a big block of options that we’re going to sell in the fourth quarter,” he said.