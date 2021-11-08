Player pays tribute to Marília Mendonça, but misses the singer’s name | famous

Forward Raphinha, from Leeds United, scored a goal for the English football club this Sunday (7). The player revealed by Avaí, opened the scoreboard in the match against Leicester, which ended in a 1-1 draw for the Premier League. At the celebration, as did striker Neymar during PSG’s victory, Raphinha lifted Leeds’ shirt and displayed a tribute to country singer Marília Mendonça who died in a tragic air accident last Friday (5).

The athlete, however, ended up getting the spelling wrong when he wrote “Mendonsa”: “Rest in peace, queen of suffering, Marília Mendonsa”, wrote the player who presents himself to the Brazilian national team this Monday (8), for matches against matches against Colombia and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers. In addition to players, several musicians also paid tribute to the country singer.

Singers Dilsinho, Mumuzinho, Thiaguinho and João Gomes were some of the artists who they were thrilled to pay homage to the sertaneja in concerts they performed last Friday (5).

Dilsinho, who was a personal friend of Marília Mendonça, was moved during a concert in Curitiba to pay homage to the country singer. The pagodeiro sang “Céu Azul”, by Charlie Brown Jr, while images and videos of the sertaneja were played on a big screen. Very shaken, he had to pause the song he played a few times.

After that, Dilsinho had to be supported by members of his musical team after he burst into tears. Singer Mumuzinho was another artist who was touched by paying homage to Marília Mendonça. In a video that circulates on social networks, the pagodeiro interpreted the song “Graveto”, by the country singer and also did not contain the emotion.

Singer Thiaguinho dedicated the show he did this Friday (5), at Boteco Parador, in Recife, Pernambuco, to Marília. Fernanda Sousa’s ex-husband gathered all his musicians on stage and asked the entire audience to pray our father as a form of homage. The singer sang the song “A Amizade É Tudo”, quoting the eternal “Queen of “Sofrência”.

Musician João Gomes also paid tribute to Marília Mendonça during a show held in the city of Marabá, in Pará. Visibly moved, the 19-year-old singer performed the country singer’s greatest hits. Among them, the song “O Que Falta Em Você Sou Eu”, released in 2016. The musician posted the moment on his social networks: ““My simplest tribute… my favorite song… from my heart. Rest in peace, my dear”, wrote on Instagram.