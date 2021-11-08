Police arrest gang members using cloned cards

A gang that used cloned credit cards and checks with identical signatures from account holders was disbanded by police last week. They will answer for money laundering, criminal organization, embezzlement, among other crimes.

The investigation by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro lasted more than a year and found that, in just the last few months, the scheme had a turnover of more than R$13 million. They were arrested last Thursday morning (4).

As shown in a report shown today by Fantástico, on TV Globo, criminals had a lot of technology to commit crimes. Owners of shell companies, they used cloned cards to buy non-existent products. Thus, the group made money from the false sales, and the value went to the accounts of the real owners of the cards.

the gang

The Fantástico report also showed that the investigations of the Civil Police of Rio, the entire scheme was commanded by Eduardo da Costa Pereira, known as “Frango” or “Edu Miami”. He presented himself as a businessman and investor, but already had a file with the police for embezzlement, receiving stolen cars and ideological falsehood.

The scams were applied from a commercial room in Niterói (RJ). At the site, many expensive computers were used, but the site had virtually no furniture – a tactic in case they needed to flee.

Another member of the gang, Max William Gonçalves Campos, known as “mineiro”, was arrested at one of the most popular luxury resorts in Brazil, in Muro Alto, Pernambuco. Agents from the state’s Civil Police special operations group invaded the bungalow in which he was staying with his wife, whose daily rate is R$5,000.

He is accused of financial fraud, embezzlement, misrepresentation and conspiracy. Investigations showed that, despite not having a formal job, Max accumulated nearly R$ 1 million in his bank account.

In addition to the two, another 9 scammers and members of the group were arrested.

Support from police and managers

For the coups, they had access to a police system. In addition, the group had the support and support of two military police officers and one civil police officer, as well as the help of bank managers.

A sergeant and a captain of the PM accessed the system and identified possible victims for the coups. The civil police, on the other hand, was looking for data on dead people. Then Eduardo, the leader of the gang, used the information to ask for support from bank managers, who selected clients with high account values.

The reproduction of the signatures was done with special equipment. As bank customers, they requested checkbooks and cashed the amounts.

what the defenses say

Eduardo da Costa Pereira’s defense told Fantástico that he will only comment after the start of the criminal proceedings and access to the records. The TV Globo program was unable to contact Max William Gonçalves Campos’ lawyers.

In a note sent to Fantástico, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) said that “the institutions are committed to the constant improvement of security systems” in order to guarantee the efficiency of the daily financial operations of millions of Brazilians. They also highlighted that banks work in partnership with police forces to identify and punish criminals.